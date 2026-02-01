India At Asian Road Cycling Championships: Anjali Jakhar Claims Maiden Continental Medal

The 16-year-old Anjali Jakhar had earlier amassed a whopping nine medals at the Khelo India Women Cycling League in 2024, competing in a series of events across Sonipat and Amritsar

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: bhuvan gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
India At Asian Road Cycling Championships: Anjali Jakhar Claims Maiden Continental Medal
Anjali Jakhar (right) stands on the podium with her bronze medal at the Asian Road Cycling Championships in Qassim, Saudi Arabia. Photo: Special Arrangement
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Anjali Jakhar claimed bronze medal at Asian Road Cycling Championships 2026

  • 16-year-old Jakhar produced timing of 22:44.141 minutes in women’s junior individual time trial

  • India has now earned two consecutive medals at the event

India's Anjali Jakhar claimed the bronze medal at the Asian Road Cycling Championships 2026 in Qassim, Saudi Arabia on Friday (February 6). The 16-year-old Jakhar produced a timing of 22:44.141 minutes in the women’s junior individual time trial – 15.8 km category to clinch her maiden continental medal.

Participants lift the trophy during the Kolkata Cyclothon 2025 prize presentation ceremony. - Photo credits: Special Arrangement
Kolkata Cyclothon 2025: 4,000 Participants Attend Eastern India's Largest Cycling Event

BY Photo Webdesk

India has now earned two consecutive medals at the prestigious event. This achievement heralds the rising prowess of the nation’s riders on the international stage.

Jakhar had earlier amassed a whopping nine medals at the Khelo India Women Cycling League in 2024. Competing in a series of events across Sonipat and Amritsar, the teenager showcased her remarkable talent by pocketing a total of six gold, two silver and one bronze medals.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Key Battles To Watch Out For In Group A Clash

  2. IND Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Mumbai Weather Forecast, Wankhede Stadium Pitch Report

  3. India Trounce England By 100 Runs, Become U19 World Champions For Record-Extending Sixth Time

  4. Bangladesh Launches New T20 League Following World Cup Ouster – See Details

  5. T20 World Cup 2026: Top 3 Replacements For Josh Hazlewood in Australia's Squad

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

  2. What Next For Carlos Alcaraz? Calendar Slam Talks Grow After Spaniard's Historic Australian Open Win

  3. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Men's Singles Winner Carlos Alcaraz Earn?

  4. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Novak Djokovic To Complete Career Grand Slam At 22 Years Old

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Highlights, Australian Open Final: Spaniard Conquers Melbourne, Completes Career Slam

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Telangana SIR 2026: Schedule Expected April-May, Booth Level Agents Required

  2. SC Refuses To Hear Jan Suraaj's Plea Seeking Annulment Of Bihar Polls

  3. Issues of Displaced People Top Priority Of New Government: Manipur CM

  4. Are 807 Missing Persons In Jan 2026 Extraordinary When Delhi Averages 2,000 Cases A Month?

  5. Beyond The Surface Of Tokenism: Issues Plaguing Women's Cricket

Entertainment News

  1. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  2. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  3. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  4. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  5. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

US News

  1. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  2. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  3. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  4. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

  5. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

World News

  1. US-India Trade Deal: Time To Broaden Base Of India-Russia Economic Ties

  2. Why The India–EU Trade Pact Matters More Than The Moment

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. India-US Trade Deal: Economic Gains and Geopolitical Shifts

  5. Pakistan Army Says 216 Terrorists Killed In Balochistan

Latest Stories

  1. Dhurandhar: PVR Inox Profits Surge By 166% Largely Driven By Box Office Performance Of Ranveer Singh's Film

  2. Ranji Trophy QFs Day 1 Highlights: Karnataka Restrict Mumbai To 120; Jharkhand Bowled Out For 235

  3. Shutdown Hits Kuki-Zo Areas In Manipur Over Govt Formation

  4. Actor Vijay’s Tax Penalty Case: Madras High Court Dismisses His Plea

  5. Telangana SIR 2026: Schedule Expected April-May, Booth Level Agents Required

  6. IND Vs ENG, ICC U-19 World Cup 2026 Final Highlights: India Beat England By 100 Runs To Become 6-Time Champions

  7. WPL Final: Smriti Mandhana Battled High Fever To Power Royal Challengers Bengaluru To Title Win

  8. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Predictions: Who Will Win