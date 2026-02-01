India At Asian Road Cycling Championships: Anjali Jakhar Claims Maiden Continental Medal

Anjali Jakhar claimed bronze medal at Asian Road Cycling Championships 2026
16-year-old Jakhar produced timing of 22:44.141 minutes in women’s junior individual time trial
India has now earned two consecutive medals at the event
India's Anjali Jakhar claimed the bronze medal at the Asian Road Cycling Championships 2026 in Qassim, Saudi Arabia on Friday (February 6). The 16-year-old Jakhar produced a timing of 22:44.141 minutes in the women’s junior individual time trial – 15.8 km category to clinch her maiden continental medal.
India has now earned two consecutive medals at the prestigious event. This achievement heralds the rising prowess of the nation’s riders on the international stage.
Jakhar had earlier amassed a whopping nine medals at the Khelo India Women Cycling League in 2024. Competing in a series of events across Sonipat and Amritsar, the teenager showcased her remarkable talent by pocketing a total of six gold, two silver and one bronze medals.