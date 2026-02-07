PV Sindhu Celebrates Meghana Sajjanar After Eight Months Pregnant Shooter Clinches Asian C'ship Medal

Meghana Sajjanar bagged a bronze medal in the women’s 10m air rifle event at Asian Championship
PV Sindhu lauds shooter with heartfelt post on X
Meghana ensured a double podium for India as Elavenil Valarivan defended her title
Indian badminton mainstay PV Sindhu on Saturday (February 7, 2206) praised shooter Meghana Sajjanar for her inspirational feat at the ongoing Asian Championship at New Delhi's Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range. Meghana, eight months pregnant, bagged a bronze medal in the women’s 10m air rifle event.
Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Sindhu wrote: "Eight months pregnant and still stepping onto the range to win a bronze medal.
"Meghna, my friend, watching you do this fills me with so much respect and admiration. You remind us that strength comes in many forms and that courage and heart always find a way."
She added: "Powerful women like you don’t just inspire, you make all of us believe a little more. Keep flying and keep inspiring."
With her remarkable display, Meghana ensured a double podium for India as Elavenil Valarivan defended her title. Elavenil claimed her third Asian Championship gold in 10m air rifle with a score of 252.0, ahead of Japan’s Misaki Nobata (251.5) and Meghana (229.5). Arya Borse (209.0), the third Indian in fray, finished fourth.
Elavenil (633.7), Arya (630.3) and Sajjanar (628.6) also joined forces to win the team gold in the qualification round, posting a total score of 1892.6.