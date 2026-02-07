PV Sindhu Celebrates Meghana Sajjanar After Eight Months Pregnant Shooter Clinches Asian C'ship Medal

India's Meghana Sajjanar (right) and Elavenil Valarivan (centre) on the podium after bagging bronze and gold medals at the Asian Championship 2026's women’s 10m air rifle event. Photo: X/NRAI

India's Meghana Sajjanar (right) and Elavenil Valarivan (centre) on the podium after bagging bronze and gold medals at the Asian Championship 2026's women’s 10m air rifle event. Photo: X/NRAI