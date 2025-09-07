IND Vs KOR: India Defeat South Korea To Clinch Hockey Asia Cup 2025, Qualify For World Cup 2026

India defeated South Korea 4-1, with Dilpreet Singh scoring twice, ending an eight-year wait and qualifying for World Cup 2026
Malaysia beat China 4-1, with Akhimullah Anuar scoring twice
Japan thrashed Bangladesh 6-1, led by Ryosuke Shinohara’s hat-trick
India’s Men’s Hockey Team has reclaimed the throne of Asian hockey, winning the Hero Asia Cup 2025 with a convincing 4-1 victory over South Korea at a packed Rajgir Sports Complex in Bihar.
The atmosphere was electric, with fans cheering every move as India ended an eight-year wait to be crowned the continent’s best. The win also secures their spot at the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026 in the Netherlands and Belgium.
The final got off to a dream start for India. Sukhjeet Singh scored within the opening 30 seconds, perfectly set up by captain Harmanpreet Singh, who delivered a pinpoint pass that allowed Sukhjeet to smash a tomahawk past the Korean goalkeeper Jaehan Kim.
India dominated the early exchanges and even earned a penalty stroke, but Jugraj Singh’s flick was brilliantly saved. The second quarter saw South Korea push back, slowing India’s rhythm, and Jugraj picked up a green card. Young midfielder Rajinder Singh helped India win a penalty corner, but it was overturned after a successful Korean review.
The breakthrough came in the 28th minute when Dilpreet Singh slotted home a long ball from Harmanpreet via Sanjay, giving India a 2-0 lead. The third quarter brought more drama, India briefly played with 10 men after Sanjay received a green card, and an early penalty corner was overturned.
But Dilpreet struck again in the 45th minute after some clever play from Harmanpreet and Rajkumar Pal, and later set up Amit Rohidas to convert a penalty corner, extending the lead to 4-0.
South Korea pulled one back through Son Dain at the start of the fourth quarter, but India remained in complete control, holding on to lift the trophy.
Dilpreet’s brace, Harmanpreet’s playmaking, and the team’s relentless energy made the difference. Hockey India rewarded the players with INR 3 lakh each and INR 1.5 lakh to the support staff.
Malaysia Claim Third Place
Malaysia, ranked 12th in the world, secured third place in the tournament with a commanding 4-1 victory over China. From the start, Malaysia dominated the match, creating numerous scoring opportunities, while China, ranked 22nd, largely sat back and defended, a strategy that ultimately backfired.
Akhimullah Anuar, the tournament’s top scorer with 12 goals, struck twice (36’, 50’) to put Malaysia in control, while Norsyafiq Sumantri and Syed Cholan added to the tally in the 58th minute.
China’s lone goal came from Jiesheng Gao in the 54th minute, but it wasn’t enough to prevent Malaysia from comfortably claiming the bronze medal.
Japan Secure Fifth Place With Convincing Win Over Bangladesh
World No. 18 Japan ended their campaign on a high, defeating Bangladesh 6-1 to finish fifth in the tournament. Ryosuke Shinohara was the star of the show, scoring a hat-trick in the 15th, 38th, and 56th minutes, while Koji Yamasaki (9’), Ken Nagayoshi (36’), and Seren Tanaka (50’) also found the back of the net.
Bangladesh, ranked 28th, managed a lone goal through Amirul Islam in the 55th minute, but Japan’s dominance throughout the match left no doubt about their control and attacking prowess.
With PTI Inputs