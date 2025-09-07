India Vs South Korea LIVE Score, Men's Hockey Asia Cup Final: Harmanpreet’s Men In Blue Eye Title

India Vs South Korea LIVE Score, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Final: Highlights From Japan vs Bangladesh
Abhishek Nain is on fire in Rajgir! With six goals already in the tournament, he’s just behind Malaysia’s Akhimullah Anuar, who tops the charts with 10. But Nain’s journey to this spotlight is anything but ordinary.
Believe it or not, his love for hockey began as a clever way to skip school. “Stop playing hockey, you’re always getting injured!” his mother once warned, her voice thick with worry. But Nain didn’t flinch. A scratch or a grass burn was a small price for the freedom he craved. Looking up at her, he simply said, “I want to do something different.”
From dodging classrooms to dodging defenders on the field, Nain’s childhood rebellion turned into a dream some might have thought too distant, to play for India. Yet here he is, chasing glory in the Asia Cup final, and you can almost see the grin from that young boy still running wild on the pitch.
As far as head-to-head record goes, India have won 10 games out the 22 matches between the two teams while losing just two. 10 matches have ended in a draw.
Goalkeepers: Krishan Pathak, Suraj Karkera
Defenders: Sumit, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sanjay, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh
Midfielders: Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad
Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Dilpreet Singh
Reserves: Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Selvam Karthi
The Hockey Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Korea will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network and streamed online via the SonyLiv app and website in India.
