India Vs South Korea LIVE Score, Men's Hockey Asia Cup Final: Harmanpreet’s Men In Blue Eye Title

India vs South Korea LIVE Score, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Final: Get live scores and updates from the Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 final between India and South Korea on September 7 at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar. Harmanpreet Singh's India are all set to chase the 2025 Asia Cup title

Minal Tomar
Updated on:
India Vs South Korea LIVE Score, Mens Hockey Asia Cup Final updates
India Vs South Korea LIVE Score, Men's Hockey Asia Cup Final: IND look to continue winning momentum. X/TheHockeyIndia
India vs South Korea LIVE Score, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Final: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the final at Rajgir Hockey Stadium. After a thrilling tournament, India take on defending champions Korea for the title. India stormed past China 7-0 in their last Super4s match, with six different scorers showcasing their firepower, while Korea edged Malaysia 4-3 in a dramatic contest to reach the final. The sides previously drew 2-2 in the Super4s, setting the stage for an all-out battle today. With the trophy, pride, and a World Cup berth on the line, fans can expect a blockbuster showdown. Get India vs South Korea live updates here.
LIVE UPDATES

India Vs South Korea LIVE Score, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Final: Highlights From Japan vs Bangladesh

India Vs South Korea LIVE Score, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Final: September 7 - Schedule

India Vs South Korea LIVE Score, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Final: Meet Abhishek Nain

Abhishek Nain is on fire in Rajgir! With six goals already in the tournament, he’s just behind Malaysia’s Akhimullah Anuar, who tops the charts with 10. But Nain’s journey to this spotlight is anything but ordinary.

Believe it or not, his love for hockey began as a clever way to skip school. “Stop playing hockey, you’re always getting injured!” his mother once warned, her voice thick with worry. But Nain didn’t flinch. A scratch or a grass burn was a small price for the freedom he craved. Looking up at her, he simply said, “I want to do something different.”

From dodging classrooms to dodging defenders on the field, Nain’s childhood rebellion turned into a dream some might have thought too distant, to play for India. Yet here he is, chasing glory in the Asia Cup final, and you can almost see the grin from that young boy still running wild on the pitch.

Read Full Interview Here.

India Vs South Korea LIVE Score, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Final: Head-To-Head

As far as head-to-head record goes, India have won 10 games out the 22 matches between the two teams while losing just two. 10 matches have ended in a draw.

India Vs South Korea LIVE Score, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Final: IND Squad

Goalkeepers: Krishan Pathak, Suraj Karkera

Defenders: Sumit, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sanjay, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh

Midfielders: Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad

Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Dilpreet Singh

Reserves: Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Selvam Karthi

India Vs South Korea LIVE Score, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Final: Streaming Info

The Hockey Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Korea will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network and streamed online via the SonyLiv app and website in India.

India Vs South Korea LIVE Score, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Final: Hello!

Hello, we’re back with another live blog. It’s India vs South Korea in the Hockey Asia Cup 2025 final, stay tuned for live updates from what promises to be an epic showdown.

Published At:
