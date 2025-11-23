India Vs Korea, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: Why Match Has Been Delayed? - Find Out

India set to lock horns with Korea in Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 opener
Match delayed due to excessive rain
Find out new start time for the match
The Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 opener between India and Korea was forced to be delayed due to the unplayable condition of the turf, caused by heavy rain in the city of Ipoh, Malaysia.
India Vs Korea was initially slated to get underway from 1:30PM (IST) onwards at the Azlan Shah stadium. However, as rain came pouring down, the start time was delayed by half an hour as there was optimism around rain stoppage and apt playing conditions. But it wasn't going to the case.
In another update coming live from Ipoh, Malaysia - it is being said that the India Vs Korea match will be the final match of the day after the whole session was moved to the evening slot due to continuous rain.
India, who have staged a second string team on their return to the tournament, will take the field against Korea from 7:30PM (IST) onwards - as per the latest update.
Ipoh Weather Forecast
There are unfavourable weather conditions as more rain is expected today in Ipoh. There are heavy chances of evening showers with a cloud cover of 99% and 100% probability of precipitation.
The temparetur will remain cool at 24 degree Celsius but rain is going to be a major concern throughout the evening.
India Squad For Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025
Goalkeepers: Pawan, Mohith Honnenahalli Shashikumar.
Defenders: Chandura Boby, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Yashdeep Siwach, Sanjay, Jugraj Singh, Amit Rohidas.
Midfielders: Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Moirangthem Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Mohammed Raheel Mouseen.
Forwards: Sukhjeet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Selvam Karthi, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Dilpreet Singh, Abhishek.
Head Coach: Craig Fulton