India Vs Korea, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: Why Match Has Been Delayed? - Find Out

India Vs Korea, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 will start in the evening from 7:30PM (IST) after the original start time was pushed back by half an hour due to excessive rain

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: Why India Vs Korea Group Match Has Been Delayed? - Find Out
India celebrate a goal against Australia in their Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 clash. Photo: Hockey India
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India set to lock horns with Korea in Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 opener

  • Match delayed due to excessive rain

  • Find out new start time for the match

The Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 opener between India and Korea was forced to be delayed due to the unplayable condition of the turf, caused by heavy rain in the city of Ipoh, Malaysia.

India Vs Korea was initially slated to get underway from 1:30PM (IST) onwards at the Azlan Shah stadium. However, as rain came pouring down, the start time was delayed by half an hour as there was optimism around rain stoppage and apt playing conditions. But it wasn't going to the case.

In another update coming live from Ipoh, Malaysia - it is being said that the India Vs Korea match will be the final match of the day after the whole session was moved to the evening slot due to continuous rain.

India, who have staged a second string team on their return to the tournament, will take the field against Korea from 7:30PM (IST) onwards - as per the latest update.

Ipoh Weather Forecast

There are unfavourable weather conditions as more rain is expected today in Ipoh. There are heavy chances of evening showers with a cloud cover of 99% and 100% probability of precipitation.

Related Content
Related Content

The temparetur will remain cool at 24 degree Celsius but rain is going to be a major concern throughout the evening.

India Squad For Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025

Goalkeepers: Pawan, Mohith Honnenahalli Shashikumar.

Defenders: Chandura Boby, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Yashdeep Siwach, Sanjay, Jugraj Singh, Amit Rohidas.

Midfielders: Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Moirangthem Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Mohammed Raheel Mouseen.

Forwards: Sukhjeet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Selvam Karthi, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Dilpreet Singh, Abhishek.

Head Coach: Craig Fulton

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa, ODI Series: BCCI Announces Squad; Shubman Gill Officially Out - Check Who's In, Who's Out

  2. Smriti Mandhana's Father Hospitalised, Cricketer's Wedding With Palash Muchhal Postponed - Report

  3. Who Is Senuran Muthusamy? South African, Who Has Indian Roots, Hit Maiden Ton In Guwahati

  4. Bangladesh Vs Ireland 2nd Test: BAN Whitewash IRE 2-0 After Crushing 217-Run Win In Dhaka

  5. AUS Vs ENG, 1st Test: More Head Content - From Shastri To Boycott And A Few Random Picks

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  3. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

  4. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Belgium Down France To Book First Semi-final Spot

Badminton News

  1. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

  2. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  4. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  5. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Uttar Pradesh Weather Alert: Cold Wave Intensifies, Heavy Rain Expected November 26-28

  2. Breaking ‘Inherited’ Taboos: Why Kerala Muslims Are Remarrying Under Special Marriage Act

  3. J&K Police Arrest Another Suspect In Expanding 'White Collar' Terror Module Probe

  4. Revolution Interrupted: Why the Maoists Are Falling and the Grievances Remain

  5. Two Minors' Suicides And Tales Of Trauma: How We Disregard Children’s Mental Health Crises

Entertainment News

  1. Nishaanchi 2 Review | A Pointed Commentary On Vigilante Justice, Masculinities & The Sacrificing Mother Figure

  2. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

  3. DIFF 2025 | Mapping Caste’s Endless Circuit

  4. Nayanthara At 41: Revisiting The Lady Superstar’s 6 Best Performances

  5. DIFF 2025 : I, The Song | Dechen Roder’s Seraphic Exploration Of Identity, Illusion & Invention

US News

  1. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  2. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

  3. Trump Aide Says ‘Communist’ Is Visiting White House As President Prepares To Meet Mamdani

  4. US Clears Over USD 90 Million Weapons Sale To India, Including Excalibur And Javelin Systems

  5. Trump Confirms Friday White House Meeting With NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani

World News

  1. How Politics Is Affecting The G-20 Forum

  2. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  3. Japan Moves Closer To Restarting World’s Largest Nuclear Plant

  4. South Africa Declares Gender-Based Violence A National Disaster After Nationwide Protests

  5. Will Trump Fuel Or Finish Wars?

Latest Stories

  1. Weekly Horoscope For November 23–29, 2025: Major Life Changes Ahead For Aries, Taurus, Leo & Scorpio

  2. Desecration Of A Sacred Memory: Haq And The Pitfalls Of Dramatising History

  3. Why Sassoon Fishing Community Is Up In Arms Against Mumbai Port Authority: Explained

  4. Trump And Mamdani Meet At White House, Focus On Affordability And Housing

  5. AUS Vs ENG 1st Test, Ashes: Head’s Century Seals Two-Day Eight-Wicket Win For Aussies

  6. Justice B.R. Gavai Steps Down as Chief Justice of India: A Career Rooted in the Constitution

  7. South Africa Declares Gender-Based Violence A National Disaster After Nationwide Protests

  8. 120 Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 1: Farhan Akhtar Starrer Off To A Slow Start