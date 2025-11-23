India Vs Korea Live Hockey Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: Blues Take On KOR In Tournament Return After 6 Years

India Vs Korea Live Hockey Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: Delay Update!
IND Vs KOR at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 has been delayed once again. The match will now start from 7:45PM (IST) onwards.
India Vs Korea Live Hockey Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: How Many Times Have Blues Won?
The Indian team have been winners of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 on 5 occasions. The 1st title came in 1985 before winning it again in 1991, 1995, 2009 and 2010 (joint winners). India have been runners-up in 2008, 2016 and 2019.
India Vs Korea Live Hockey Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: What Happened In IND's Previous Appearance?
During India's previous appearance at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, back in 2019, they had finished as runners-up after losing tonight's opponents Korea by 4-2 (penalties) in the finale.
India Vs Korea Live Hockey Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: Who Else Will Blues Face In Group Stage?
Following tonight's match against Korea, India are scheduled to take on Belgium (Nov 24), Malaysia (Nov 27), New Zealand (Nov 27) and Canada (Nov 29).
India Vs Korea Live Hockey Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: Blues Playing XI
Starting XI: Pawan (GK), Abhishek, Shilanand Lakra, Sukhjeet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Rabichandra Moirangthem, Rajinder Singh, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Sanjay (C), Amit Rohidas and Poovanna Chandura Boby
India Vs Korea Live Hockey Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: Ipoh Weather Update!
India Vs Korea Live Hockey Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: Why Match Has Been Delayed?
India Vs Korea Live Hockey Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: Good Evening!
Good Evening Indian Hockey fans! How's the Sunday energy? Welcome to the live coverage of India's opening Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 fixture against Korea at the Azlan Shah Stadium. The match has been rescheduled for a 7:30PM (IST) start due excessive rain, which saw the start time get pushed by 6 hours from the original time of 1:30PM.