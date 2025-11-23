India Vs Korea Live Hockey Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: Blues Take On KOR In Tournament Return After 6 Years

India Vs Australia Hockey Live Score, Sultan Of Johor Cup Final: Blue Colts had lost to the Aussies 2-4 in their group-stage face-off. Photo: Hockey India

India Vs South Korea Live Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 31st Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 clash between India and South Korea on Sunday, 23 November at Sultan Azlan Shah Stadium, Ipoh, Perak. Making their return after six years, India are fielding a second-string squad to test bench strength ahead of the upcoming FIH Pro League. Captain Sanjay leads a side featuring experienced campaigners Vivek Sagar Prasad, Jugraj Singh, Amit Rohidas, and Nilakanta Sharma. India take on three-time champions South Korea in the tournament opener, with all teams meeting once in the round-robin stage and the top two advancing to the final on November 30. The original start time of 1:30PM (IST) was delayed due to excessive rain with the match now set for a 7:30PM start. Stay tuned here for live updates.

LIVE UPDATES

23 Nov 2025, 07:27:22 pm IST India Vs Korea Live Hockey Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: Delay Update! IND Vs KOR at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 has been delayed once again. The match will now start from 7:45PM (IST) onwards.

23 Nov 2025, 07:16:17 pm IST India Vs Korea Live Hockey Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: How Many Times Have Blues Won? The Indian team have been winners of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 on 5 occasions. The 1st title came in 1985 before winning it again in 1991, 1995, 2009 and 2010 (joint winners). India have been runners-up in 2008, 2016 and 2019.

23 Nov 2025, 06:56:58 pm IST India Vs Korea Live Hockey Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: What Happened In IND's Previous Appearance? During India's previous appearance at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, back in 2019, they had finished as runners-up after losing tonight's opponents Korea by 4-2 (penalties) in the finale.

23 Nov 2025, 06:37:27 pm IST India Vs Korea Live Hockey Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: Who Else Will Blues Face In Group Stage? Following tonight's match against Korea, India are scheduled to take on Belgium (Nov 24), Malaysia (Nov 27), New Zealand (Nov 27) and Canada (Nov 29).

23 Nov 2025, 06:18:44 pm IST India Vs Korea Live Hockey Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: Blues Playing XI Starting XI: Pawan (GK), Abhishek, Shilanand Lakra, Sukhjeet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Rabichandra Moirangthem, Rajinder Singh, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Sanjay (C), Amit Rohidas and Poovanna Chandura Boby

23 Nov 2025, 05:54:13 pm IST India Vs Korea Live Hockey Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: Ipoh Weather Update!

23 Nov 2025, 05:34:19 pm IST India Vs Korea Live Hockey Score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: Why Match Has Been Delayed? India, who have staged a second string team on their return to the tournament, will take the field against Korea from 7:30PM (IST) onwards. Follow the link to find out.