India Vs Germany Live Score, FIH Junior Hockey World Cup Semi-Final: IND Face Stiff Test Against 7-Time Champs

India Vs Germany Live Score, FIH Junior Hockey World Cup Semi-Final: India edged past Belgium 4-3 in the penalty shootouts. Photo: Hockey India

Hello and welcome to our continued live coverage of the FIH Men's Junior Hockey World Cup 2025. India face reigning champions Germany in a high-voltage semi-final at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Egmore, Chennai on Sunday (December 7). The Rohit-led side went through a baptism of fire, including tense penalty shootouts, to overcome Belgium in the quarter-finals. But they will again have their task cut out against the seven-time champions, who are title favourites. Last match's hero, goalkeeper Princedeep Singh will need to step up one more time against the high-quality German attack. Who will prevail? Find out soon. Follow the live hockey score and updates from the IND vs GER match.

LIVE UPDATES

7 Dec 2025, 07:06:53 pm IST India Vs Germany Live Score, Junior Hockey World Cup Semi-Final: SF 1 Update In the prior semi-final, Spain and Argentina are locked 1-1 in an engrossing battle with the last few minutes of the fourth and final quarter remaining. Remember that a stalemate would mean the winner is decided through penalty shootouts.

7 Dec 2025, 06:41:30 pm IST India Vs Germany Live Score, Junior Hockey World Cup Semi-Final: Start Time, Streaming Pushback will be at 8pm IST. The India vs Germany, FIH Junior Hockey World Cup semi-final will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.