India Vs Germany Live Score, FIH Junior Hockey World Cup Semi-Final: IND Face Stiff Test Against 7-Time Champs

India Vs Germany Live Score, Junior Hockey World Cup Semi-Final: SF 1 Update
In the prior semi-final, Spain and Argentina are locked 1-1 in an engrossing battle with the last few minutes of the fourth and final quarter remaining. Remember that a stalemate would mean the winner is decided through penalty shootouts.
India Vs Germany Live Score, Junior Hockey World Cup Semi-Final: Start Time, Streaming
Pushback will be at 8pm IST. The India vs Germany, FIH Junior Hockey World Cup semi-final will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.
India Vs Germany Live Score, Junior Hockey World Cup Semi-Final: Hey All!
Greetings and welcome to everyone joining us this weekend for some more hockey action. The FIH Junior World Cup is into its last-four stage and India host European titans Germany today for a place in the final. Stay with us for the build-up and live updates.