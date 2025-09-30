India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final No Trophy Controversy - Sequence Of Events Captured

India's captain Suryakumar Yadav, left, and Pakistan's captain Salman Agha stand for the coin toss of the Asia Cup cricket final between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
India's Tilak Varma reacts after India won the Asia Cup cricket final against Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
Pakistan's captain Salman Agha, center front, waits with teammates, the coach and the support staff for the presentation ceremony after India won the Asia Cup cricket final against Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
Pakistan's Minister of Interior and President of the Asian Cricket Council Mohsin Naqvi, center, stands with officials on the field after India won the Asia Cup cricket final against Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
Pakistani politician and President of the Asian Cricket Council Mohsin Naqvi stands near the presentation area after India won the Asia Cup cricket final against Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
Dignitaries waiting on the presentation platform talk to the umpires as India players refused to reappear for the trophy presentation after they won the Asia Cup cricket final against Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
An official removes the winners' trophy from the presentation area after India won the Asia Cup cricket final against Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
India's Abhishek Sharma, left, Tilak Varma, center, and Shubman Gill greet fans after India won the Asia Cup cricket final against Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
Team India players mimic holding up a trophy as they celebrate after winning the Asia Cup cricket final against Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates.