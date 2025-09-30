Cricket

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final No Trophy Controversy - Sequence Of Events Captured

This photo gallery captures the sequence of events surrounding the 'no trophy' presentation after the Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates, on September 28, 2025. The clash was celebrated for its intensity but ended up with more controversy. India beat Pakistan by five wickets to win the continental title for a record-extending ninth title, then lifted an 'imaginary trophy' following their refusal to accept the silverware from the Asian Cricket Council president and Interior Minister of Pakistan, Mohsin Naqvi, who eventually walked off. These images chronicle the controversial IND vs PAK final post-match events.

India vs Pakistan cricket Asia Cup 2025 Final No Trophy Controversy_1
India vs Pakistan Cricket: Asia Cup 2025 Final No Trophy Controversy | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

India's captain Suryakumar Yadav, left, and Pakistan's captain Salman Agha stand for the coin toss of the Asia Cup cricket final between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

India vs Pakistan cricket Asia Cup 2025 Final No Trophy Controversy_Tilak Varma
India vs Pakistan Cricket: Asia Cup 2025 Final No Trophy Controversy | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

India's Tilak Varma reacts after India won the Asia Cup cricket final against Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

India vs Pakistan cricket Asia Cup 2025 Final No Trophy Controversy_Salman Agha
India vs Pakistan Cricket: Asia Cup 2025 Final No Trophy Controversy | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

Pakistan's captain Salman Agha, center front, waits with teammates, the coach and the support staff for the presentation ceremony after India won the Asia Cup cricket final against Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

India vs Pakistan cricket Asia Cup 2025 Final No Trophy Controversy_Mohsin Naqvi
India vs Pakistan Cricket: Asia Cup 2025 Final No Trophy Controversy | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

Pakistan's Minister of Interior and President of the Asian Cricket Council Mohsin Naqvi, center, stands with officials on the field after India won the Asia Cup cricket final against Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

India vs Pakistan cricket Asia Cup 2025 Final No Trophy Controversy_ACC president Mohsin Naqvi
India vs Pakistan Cricket: Asia Cup 2025 Final No Trophy Controversy | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

Pakistani politician and President of the Asian Cricket Council Mohsin Naqvi stands near the presentation area after India won the Asia Cup cricket final against Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

India vs Pakistan cricket Asia Cup 2025 Final No Trophy Controversy_1
India vs Pakistan Cricket: Asia Cup 2025 Final No Trophy Controversy | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

Dignitaries waiting on the presentation platform talk to the umpires as India players refused to reappear for the trophy presentation after they won the Asia Cup cricket final against Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

Asia Cup 2025 final India vs Pakistan match celebration_
Asia Cup 2025 Final: INDIA Vs PAKISTAN | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

An official removes the winners' trophy from the presentation area after India won the Asia Cup cricket final against Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

India vs Pakistan cricket Asia Cup 2025 Final No Trophy Controversy_Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma
India vs Pakistan Cricket: Asia Cup 2025 Final No Trophy Controversy | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

India's Abhishek Sharma, left, Tilak Varma, center, and Shubman Gill greet fans after India won the Asia Cup cricket final against Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

India vs Pakistan cricket Asia Cup 2025 Final No Trophy Controversy_2
India vs Pakistan Cricket: Asia Cup 2025 Final No Trophy Controversy | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

Team India players mimic holding up a trophy as they celebrate after winning the Asia Cup cricket final against Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

