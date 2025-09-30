Cricket

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final No Trophy Controversy - Sequence Of Events Captured

This photo gallery captures the sequence of events surrounding the 'no trophy' presentation after the Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates, on September 28, 2025. The clash was celebrated for its intensity but ended up with more controversy. India beat Pakistan by five wickets to win the continental title for a record-extending ninth title, then lifted an 'imaginary trophy' following their refusal to accept the silverware from the Asian Cricket Council president and Interior Minister of Pakistan, Mohsin Naqvi, who eventually walked off. These images chronicle the controversial IND vs PAK final post-match events.