WFI Lifts Aman Sehrawat, Neha Sangwan's Suspensions After First-Time Lapse

WFI had suspended Aman Sehrawat for a year for turning up overweight at Zagreb Worlds
Neha Sangwan was disqualified from the Junior Worlds and handed two-year ban
Federation has warned that repeat offence will attract "stricter disciplinary action"
The Wrestling Federation of India on Friday (November 14, 2025) lifted the suspensions of Paris Olympics bronze medallist Aman Sehrawat and junior grappler Neha Sangwan for turning up overweight at major international wrestling championships earlier this year.
This reinstatement clears the way for both wrestlers to enter the auction for the upcoming edition of the Pro Wrestling League (PWL).
Details Of Suspensions And Show-Cause Notices
WFI had suspended Sehrawat from competing for a year when he turned up overweight at the World Championships held in Zagreb, Croatia, in September 2025. Meanwhile, Sangwan faced a two-year suspension after being disqualified from the Junior Worlds in Samokov, Bulgaria, in August 2025.
The federation served show-cause notices to Aman on September 22 and to Neha on August 25, receiving their written responses on September 28 and September 18 respectively. Additionally, WFI issued notices to the coaches appointed for the Zagreb event.
Disciplinary Committee's Future Warning
In their written submissions to WFI, both athletes described the incidents as their first lapse and affirmed that such violations would not recur. On November 13, the WFI disciplinary committee reviewed their responses and reportedly recognised the wrestlers' strong international track records, recommending a lenient approach.
Acting on this recommendation, WFI president Sanjay Kumar Singh lifted the suspensions, allowing both athletes to participate in all future competitions. However, the federation warned that any repeat offence related to weight-management or discipline will attract "stricter disciplinary action".
(With PTI inputs)