WFI Lifts Aman Sehrawat, Neha Sangwan's Suspensions After First-Time Lapse

Aman Sehrawat, bronze medallist at the Paris Olympics, and junior grappler Neha Sangwan can now enter the auction for the upcoming edition of the Pro Wrestling League

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: bhuvan gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Aman Sehrawat Neha Sangwan suspension lifted Wrestling Federation of India
Men's 57kg freestyle wrestler Aman Sehrawat had bagged bronze medal at the Paris Olympics. Photo: File/PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • WFI had suspended Aman Sehrawat for a year for turning up overweight at Zagreb Worlds

  • Neha Sangwan was disqualified from the Junior Worlds and handed two-year ban

  • Federation has warned that repeat offence will attract "stricter disciplinary action"

The Wrestling Federation of India on Friday (November 14, 2025) lifted the suspensions of Paris Olympics bronze medallist Aman Sehrawat and junior grappler Neha Sangwan for turning up overweight at major international wrestling championships earlier this year.

This reinstatement clears the way for both wrestlers to enter the auction for the upcoming edition of the Pro Wrestling League (PWL).

Details Of Suspensions And Show-Cause Notices

WFI had suspended Sehrawat from competing for a year when he turned up overweight at the World Championships held in Zagreb, Croatia, in September 2025. Meanwhile, Sangwan faced a two-year suspension after being disqualified from the Junior Worlds in Samokov, Bulgaria, in August 2025.

The federation served show-cause notices to Aman on September 22 and to Neha on August 25, receiving their written responses on September 28 and September 18 respectively. Additionally, WFI issued notices to the coaches appointed for the Zagreb event.

Disciplinary Committee's Future Warning

In their written submissions to WFI, both athletes described the incidents as their first lapse and affirmed that such violations would not recur. On November 13, the WFI disciplinary committee reviewed their responses and reportedly recognised the wrestlers' strong international track records, recommending a lenient approach.

Acting on this recommendation, WFI president Sanjay Kumar Singh lifted the suspensions, allowing both athletes to participate in all future competitions. However, the federation warned that any repeat offence related to weight-management or discipline will attract "stricter disciplinary action".

Related Content
Related Content

(With PTI inputs)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, 2nd ODI: Babar Azam Ends Century Drought As PAK Beat SL By 8 Wickets

  2. Vaibhav Suryavanshi Smashes 32-Ball Century In Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 Against UAE - Video

  3. India Vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 1: Three Intriguing Stats From Eden Gardens

  4. India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Here's Why Jasprit Bumrah Is The Most Lethal Bowler Against Openers

  5. India Vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1: Jasprit Bumrah’s Five-Wicket Haul Powers IND To Dominant Start

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. ATP Finals: Carlos Alcaraz To End 2025 As World Number One After Beating Lorenzo Musetti

  2. Billie Jean King Cup 2025 Playoffs Preview: Live Streaming Info, Timings, Venue - All You Need To Know

  3. ATP Finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime Beats Ben Shelton To Claim First Win, Keep SF Hopes Alive 

  4. ATP Finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime Sees Off Ben Shelton In Turin

  5. ATP Finals: Lorenzo Musetti Stays Alive After Alex De Minaur Comeback

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Chennai Weather Alert: Heavy Rainfall Expected November 16-20 as Cyclonic Circulation Persists

  2. Bombay High Court Flags Rs 12,000-Crore ‘Gas Theft’: Petitioner Seeks CBI Probe Against Reliance Industries'

  3. Pune Govt Land Sold Illegally for ₹33 Crore; Officer Suspended, Probe Begins

  4. Yogi Adityanath Government Moves to Withdraw All Charges Against Akhlaq’s Killers

  5. ECI Informs Delhi High Court That 2024 General Election CCTV Footage Has Been Destroyed

Entertainment News

  1. The Girlfriend Review | Rashmika Mandanna Delivers A Smashing Antithesis To Animal & Kabir Singh

  2. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  3. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  4. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  5. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

US News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  4. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  5. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

World News

  1. Bangladesh Summons Indian Envoy Over Sheikh Hasina’s Media Interactions

  2. Fossil Fuel Emissions To Hit Record High In 2025, Study Warns

  3. Key Zelenskyy Ally Accused Of $100 Million Corruption Scheme, Resigns

  4. Bangladesh Ordinance for Charter Referendum Sparks ‘Unconstitutional’ Claims

  5. Bangladesh: Hasina Sets Conditions For Return, Accuses Yunus Of Degrading Ties With India, Undermining Democracy

Latest Stories

  1. Kalamkaval Trailer: Mammootty Starrer Promises To Be A Gritty, Riveting Mystery Thriller

  2. ‘Tiger Abhi Jinda Hai’: Poster Outside Nitish Kumar’s Residence Sparks Stir in Bihar

  3. Bihar's Verdict: Mahagathbandhan Parties Trailing In Early Leads

  4. ED Raids In Delhi-NCR, Jaipur In ₹900-Crore Cocaine Money Laundering Case

  5. US Lawmaker Introduces Bill To Abolish H-1B Visas And Limit Foreign Worker Residency

  6. JMM’s Somesh Chandra Soren Leads Ghatshila Bypoll by Over 7,500 Votes

  7. Bihar Election 2025 Results: Abki Baar 200 Paar In Bihar

  8. Fossil Fuel Emissions To Hit Record High In 2025, Study Warns