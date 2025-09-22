WFI Serves Show-Cause Notice To Aman Sehrawat For Missing Weight At World Wrestling Championships

Aman Sehrawat faces a show-cause notice from the Wrestling Federation of India after missing weight at the World Championships, with coaches also asked for explanations as stricter rules are introduced for U23 trials

Aman Sehrawat Wrestling Federation Of India Show-Cause Notice
File photo of Aman Sehrawat after winning his bronze medal bout at the Paris Olympics. Photo: PTI
Summary
  • Aman Sehrawat issued a show-cause notice by WFI after failing to make weight for the men’s freestyle 57kg category at the World Championships

  • Four coaches, including chief coach Jagmander Singh, were also asked for explanations over lapses in weight monitoring

  • WFI will remove the 2kg weight tolerance for upcoming U23 selection trials to ensure stricter weight compliance

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has served a show-cause notice to Paris Olympics bronze medallist Aman Sehrawat after he failed to meet the weight requirement at the World Championships, resulting in his disqualification from the men’s freestyle 57kg category.

Aman was disqualified from World Wrestling Championships 2025 after weighing 1.7kg over the limit on the day of competition, ruling him out of contention despite being one of India’s strong medal contenders.

"This is not acceptable. We must find reasons behind it. In less than two months two of our good wrestlers got disqualified, we need to look into it, that's why we have issued a show cause notice to Aman," said a WFI official, according to a PTI report.

The federation also raised concerns over the four coaches present in Zagreb, who were unable to monitor the wrestlers’ weight, issuing them show-cause notices as well.

Chief coach Jagmander Singh, along with Vinod, Virender, and Narender, who were responsible for the freestyle wrestlers, have been asked to provide explanations.

In addition, the WFI has decided, on an experimental basis, to eliminate the 2kg weight tolerance previously allowed during selection trials.

"We have been advised by a few coaches that we must stop this practice. It becomes a habit and wrestlers struggle during the competition. So, for the upcoming U23 World Championship trials in Lucknow on October 4 and 5, all the wrestlers will have to give accurate weight. We are experimenting, let's see what results we get," the official said, according to a PTI report.

The World Under-23 Championships are scheduled to be held in Novi Sad, Serbia, from October 20 to 26. Recently, the WFI had suspended young wrestler Neha Sangwan for two years after she was disqualified from the U20 World Championship for being overweight.

Aman is India’s youngest Olympic medalist and the only wrestler from the country to secure a podium finish at the Paris Olympics 2024.

With PTI Inputs

