Aman Sehrawat Suspended: Indian Wrestler Gets One-Year Ban For 1.7kg Flub

The Wrestling Federation of India has handed Aman Sehrawat a one-year suspension after he failed to make weight at the World Championships, impacting his international participation and future competition plans

Updated on:
Aman Sehrawat Faces One-Year WFI Ban After Missing Weight At Senior World Championships
Aman Sehrawat Faces One-Year WFI Ban After Missing Weight At Senior World Championships Photo: File/United World Wrestling
Summary
  • Aman Sehrawat was disqualified from the 2025 World Championships for missing weight

  • WFI handed him a one-year suspension from all national and international events

  • The ban may affect his participation in upcoming tournaments, including the 2026 Asian Games

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Tuesday, October 7 suspended Paris Olympics bronze medallist Aman Sehrawat from all wrestling-related activities for one year after he failed to make weight at the Senior World Championships.

The 22-year-old Aman, one of India's top medal hopes in the men's freestyle 57kg category, was disqualified from the Worlds for exceeding the weight limit by 1.7kg on the day of competition.

"...you are hereby suspended from all wrestling-related activities, both at the national and international level, for a period of one (1) year, effective from the date of the show-cause notice," the WFI said in its letter.

"This decision is final and binding. During the period of suspension, you are barred from participating in or associating with any activities organized or sanctioned by WFI at both national and international levels." In a letter dated September 23, 2025, the WFI had issued a show-cause notice to Aman seeking an explanation for the lapse.

The federation said his response, submitted on September 29, was found "unsatisfactory" by its Disciplinary Committee.

Related Content

"Your reply, dated 29th September 2025, was duly reviewed by the Disciplinary Committee. Additionally, clarifications were obtained from the Chief Coach and supporting coaching staff. Upon thorough examination, the Committee found your response unsatisfactory and has resolved to impose strict disciplinary action," it said.

The federation cited indiscipline and lack of professionalism as reasons for the action, saying that as an Olympic medallist, Aman was expected to uphold the highest standards of conduct.

"You were deputed to attend the Accumulation Camp at Poreč, Croatia, commencing from 25th August 2025, providing sufficient time to maintain your weight and fitness. Despite reporting 18 days prior to your scheduled bout, you were disqualified from the Championship due to being overweight by 1.7 kg," the apex body said.

"As an Olympic medallist, WFI holds you to the highest standards of discipline, professionalism, and commitment. Failure to adhere to these standards, particularly in managing your weight, has not only impacted your personal credibility but also tarnished the image of the nation on the global stage, causing disappointment among the wrestling fraternity and supporters."

"You failed to maintain the prescribed weight category (57 kg) for which you were officially selected, thereby depriving India of a potential medal opportunity and causing significant financial loss due to the expenditure incurred by the Government of India for your participation and training." the apex body concluded.

Chief coach Jagmander Singh and three other members of the coaching staff — Vinod, Virender, and Narender — had also been asked to explain why they failed to monitor weight management in the build-up to the championships.

