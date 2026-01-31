Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Rani Mukerji Film Opens Flat Despite Franchise Pull

Mardaani 3 box office collection day 1 shows a muted start for Rani Mukerji’s cop drama.

Mardaani 3 poster
Mardaani 3 poster
  • Mardaani 3 box office collection day 1 stands at ₹3.80 crore net.

  • Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3 box office opens similar to Mardaani 2.

  • Box Office Report shows tough competition from Border 2.

Mardaani 3 box office collection day 1 performance

Mardaani 3 box office collection day 1 numbers indicate a steady but underwhelming opening for Rani Mukerji’s latest outing as Shivani Shivaji Roy. After a long gap since the previous film, Mardaani 3 collected ₹3.80 crore net in India on its first day, mirroring the opening figures of Mardaani 2 from 2019 rather than pushing the franchise forward.

Trade observers had expected some traction given the brand value of the series. However, the opening suggests cautious audience turnout, especially in the morning and afternoon shows, with footfalls picking up only later in the day.

A still from Mardaani 3 - YouTube
Mardaani 3 Review | Rani Mukerji Anchors A Franchise That Refuses To Soften Its Gaze

BY Aishani Biswas

Occupancy trends across shows

Rani's Mardaani 3 day 1 collection was supported by an overall occupancy of 18.01 percent on Friday. Morning shows began slow at 8.97%, followed by a gradual rise through the afternoon at 14.78% and evening at 17.13%. Night shows performed best, touching 31.14% occupancy as urban centres saw improved late-evening attendance.

This trend reflects familiar behaviour for content-driven thrillers, where word of mouth often influences post-work showtimes more than early-day slots.

Mardaani 3 vs Border 2 box office clash

In the ongoing theatrical battle, Mardaani 3 opening day earnings were overshadowed by Border 2, which continues to dominate screens despite being in its second week. Sunny Deol-led war drama recorded significantly higher show counts across key markets, limiting Mardaani 3’s reach in several mass belts.

While Mardaani 3 secured a respectable presence in metros like Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Ahmedabad, its screen share remained visibly lower than its competitor. Trade analysts expect marginal weekend growth, though a sharp turnaround will depend on sustained audience interest.

Mardaani 3 Twitter review - X/YRF
Mardaani 3 X Review: Is Rani Mukerji-Starrer Crime Drama Worth Watching? Read These Tweets

BY Garima Das

Box office records of the Mardaani franchise

Mardaani 3 is the third instalment in Rani Mukerji’s franchise. Mardaani (2014), directed by Pradeep Sarkar, earned ₹35.65 crore net, while Mardaani 2 (2019), directed by Gopi Puthran, remains the biggest hit with ₹47.35 crore net in India.

