Hansal Mehta Swings With His ‘Rock’ Pratik Gandhi, Greets Him On His Birthday

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is currently engrossed in the shoot of his upcoming streaming series 'Gandhi', shared pictures with his lead actor Pratik Gandhi on the occasion of the latter’s birthday.

On Sunday, Hansal took to his Instagram and posted an array of pictures with Pratik.

The images capture them relaxing and stealing some laid-back moments amid their busy shooting schedule.

In most of the pictures, the director and the actor are seen sitting on swings, which inspired Hansal’s caption.

The filmmaker wrote in the caption: "Swinging with my rock! Happy Birthday @pratikgandhiofficial. See you on set in a few hours."

Hansal and Pratik share a close friendship, which blossomed after the success of the streaming series ‘Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story’. Their Gujarati backgrounds serve as the foundation of their bond, along with common interests and a shared passion for storytelling and cinema.

Earlier, Hansal met the legendary filmmaker Shekhar Kapur in London during the ongoing schedule of ‘Gandhi’.

The ‘Aligarh’ director took to Instagram and shared pictures from their meeting.

Shekhar visited the sets of ‘Gandhi’ in London, observed Hansal’s work, and engaged in discussions about the show.

The two also took a stroll through the streets of London.

