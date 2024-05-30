Pratik Gandhi Suffers Injury On Hansal Mehta's 'Gandhi' Set; Says 'I’m Better Now'

Actor Pratik Gandhi,who rose to fame with Hansal Mehta-directed series 'Scam 1992', has reunited with the latter for 'Gandhi' series. Pratik is playing the titular role of Mahatma Gandhi. In an interview, Pratik revealed that he injured himself on the sets of his upcoming series. Pratik said that a ceramic pot fell on him when he was rehearsing before going to shoot. However, the actor said he is better now.
While elaborating about the incident, Pratik told Times Now, "I’m better now. A ceramic pot fell on me while rehearsing for the next scene to shoot. And I got a deep cut on my right-hand knuckle. I got stitches done last night."
He added, "It is a bit painful. But it should be better in a few days, hopefully".
It was in January 2024, Hansal Mehta had announced that they had begun the shoot of his upcoming series in Gujarat. The series will show the life and times of Mahatma Gandhi. The international production is shot across various Indian as well as foreign locations.
The highly-anticipated web series is based on Ramachandra Guha’s two books- ‘Gandhi Before India’ and ‘Gandhi: The Years That Changed the World’. Apart from Pratik Gandhi, the show has a stellar international cast including Tom Felton, Molly Wright, Libby Mai, James Murray, Jonno Davies, Lindon Alexander, Ralph Adeniyi, and Simon Lennon among others. The series is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Applause Productions.
Hansal and Pratik's previous collaboration was a superhit. Fans are now eagerly waiting to see what magic they create with their upcoming project.
Pratik's last outing was 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' co-starring Vidya Balan and Ileana D'Cruz. Prior to that, he starred in Kunal Kemmu's 'Madgaon Express'. He will be next seen in 'Dedh Bigha Zameen'. The trailer released recently. It will release on Jio Cinema on May 31. It also stars Khushali Kumar.