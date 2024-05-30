Pratik Gandhi Suffers Injury On Hansal Mehta's 'Gandhi' Set; Says 'I’m Better Now'

Actor Pratik Gandhi,who rose to fame with Hansal Mehta-directed series 'Scam 1992', has reunited with the latter for 'Gandhi' series. Pratik is playing the titular role of Mahatma Gandhi. In an interview, Pratik revealed that he injured himself on the sets of his upcoming series. Pratik said that a ceramic pot fell on him when he was rehearsing before going to shoot. However, the actor said he is better now.