Awarapan 2 Release Update: Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani Film Gets New Date

Summary of this article
Awarapan 2 is now set for a theatrical release during the Independence Day 2026 weekend.
Emraan Hashmi will reprise his role as Shivam, continuing the story from the original film.
The sequel is being developed as an intense musical love story with recreated songs from the original soundtrack.
The release plans for Awarapan 2 have undergone a significant change, with the makers now locking a new window for the much-anticipated sequel. The Emraan Hashmi-led film, which has been generating steady buzz online, is currently in production, prompting a shift from its earlier timeline.
According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the sequel is now being positioned for a major festive release. It was reported that the makers had initially been evaluating multiple options before finalising a slot that aligns with both scale and audience reach.
Awarapan 2 release plan revised
As per Bollywood Hungama, it was stated by a source that the film has shaped up as an “intense musical love story” featuring Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani. It was further indicated that several release windows had been considered before a final decision was taken.
The project is currently on floors, with the shoot expected to be wrapped by the end of April. It has been suggested that the team is planning a swift post-production schedule, allowing the film to be ready for a high-profile release.
Cult legacy adds to anticipation
The original Awarapan has, over time, achieved cult status, particularly for its music and emotional narrative. That legacy appears to be a key factor driving interest in the sequel.
It was reported that two songs from the original album have been recreated for Awarapan 2, with these tracks expected to serve as major highlights. The film is being directed by Nitin Kakkar, who is said to be blending romance with a darker, emotional tone.
The return of Emraan Hashmi as Shivam has further strengthened audience curiosity, especially among fans of the original film.
The makers are now targeting the Independence Day 2026 weekend for the film’s theatrical release.