3 Idiots Sequel Confirmed: Aamir Khan Says Story Picks Up A Decade Later

Summary of this article
3 Idiots sequel confirmed with story set nearly 10 years later.
Aamir Khan praises script, Rajkumar Hirani continues developing screenplay.
Original 2009 film remains iconic with strong cultural and box office impact.
The 3 Idiots sequel is finally moving forward, with Aamir Khan confirming that director Rajkumar Hirani is actively working on the script. More than a decade after the original film became a cultural landmark, the sequel aims to revisit its characters while taking their journeys ahead.
3 Idiots sequel confirmed: Aamir Khan shares script update
Speaking about the project, Aamir shared that the story has already been heard and described as promising. It was revealed that the film is being developed by Rajkumar Hirani, with writing support from Abhijat Joshi.
In the interview, Aamir stated that the idea feels “wonderful” and carries the same emotional and comic tone as the original. The screenplay, however, is still being refined before it moves into production. The narrative is expected to follow Rancho, Farhan and Raju nearly 10 years after their college days, offering a fresh perspective on their lives.
Rancho returns: What to expect from 3 Idiots 2
Aamir also expressed excitement about returning as Phunsukh Wangdu, the character who became synonymous with the film’s message. The sequel is expected to build on the themes of friendship, ambition and questioning societal pressure, which made 3 Idiots resonate deeply with audiences.
Released in 2009, the original starred R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi and Kareena Kapoor Khan alongside Aamir. Its commentary on India’s education system, combined with humour and memorable performances, helped it achieve lasting popularity
Over the years, speculation around a sequel has persisted, and this confirmation now gives it a clearer direction. While details about casting and production timelines remain under wraps, the intent to bring back the core trio has already sparked excitement.
Separately, Aamir revealed that his planned biopic on Dadasaheb Phalke with Hirani has been put on hold due to script issues. Other projects, including a potential biopic on Ashneer Grover, are also under discussion.