Karan Johar Rules Out Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Sequel: 'Will Never Mess With That Nostalgia'

Karan Johar has put an end to ongoing speculation around a sequel to his cult classic Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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Karan Johar
Karan Johar dismisses speculations around Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham sequel Photo: Instagram, IMDb
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Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), Karan Johar’s sophomore film, is one of the most-loved and iconic films. With a stellar cast of Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor, Jaya Bachchan and Rani Mukerji, among others, the family drama, with several iconic dialogues and characters, has remained a cult classic. There have been speculations around a sequel to Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Karan has put all the rumours to rest. Here's what he said.

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Will Karan Johar make Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham 2?

The filmmaker said there will be no K3G 2. During his conversation with Sonal Kalra for The Right Angle Season 3, Karan shared the reason behind not making the sequel to K3G.

Johar said he would never make K3G 2, “not because K3G was the best film ever made, not at all. Every film has its flaws, but what K3G has in abundance is nostalgia.”

“There are generations that have grown up watching the film, for what they loved, what they didn’t, what they cried about. I am very grateful to the universe that I got to make a film that still lives on,” he added.

KJo said he would “never mess with that nostalgia and the love it has, because you’re setting yourself up for disaster when you make something like K3G 2. So yes, the absolute truth is that there is no K3G 2.

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Karan Johar on Takht update

Karan was supposed to make Takht with Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and others, but it never took off.

During the same interaction, he said there is “no derivative of Takht being made,” but he hopes to make the film one day. “I consider it one of the strongest screenplays developed, written by Sumit Roy—full credit to him. I believe it is the best-written piece of work in my career, and I hope to make that film one day,” Karan added.

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