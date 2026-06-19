Neeraj Chopra, Parul Chaudhary Crowned Best Athletes At Inaugural Indian Athletics Awards

Shahnawaz Khan said he felt proud. “This is a proud moment and comes as a huge motivation. It encourages me to work harder and continue improving as an athlete. I am grateful to my coaches, family and everyone who has supported me on this journey,” he said. Pooja said this recognition gives her confidence and inspires her to aim higher. “Being acknowledged at a national platform like this is very encouraging. I will continue working hard to make the country proud in the years ahead.”