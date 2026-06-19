Neeraj Chopra, Parul Chaudhary Crowned Best Athletes At Inaugural Indian Athletics Awards

Neeraj Chopra and Parul Chaudhary led the inaugural Indian Athletics Awards, winning Best Athlete honors
P.T. Usha and Anju Bobby George were among the legends honored with Lifetime Achievement Awards
Sports Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya praised India's rising athletic success at the celebratory gala
At the glittering inaugural Indian Athletics Awards ceremony held in New Delhi on Saturday evening, javelin superstar Neeraj Chopra and national record-holding steeplechaser Parul Chaudhary were honored as the Best Male and Female Athletes of the Year 2025, respectively. The event, hosted by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), also recognized emerging talent, naming long jumper Shahnawaz Khan and high jumper Pooja as the Best Emerging Athletes.
The ceremony served as a landmark celebration of Indian athletics, bringing together icons from both past and present to honor excellence across 10 categories, including coaches and technical officials. Notably, legendary sprinter and Indian Olympic Association president P.T. Usha was among the recipients of the Lifetime Achievement Award.
Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya presided over the AFI awards ceremony. The event was attended by a distinguished gathering of officials, including World Athletics Vice President Adille J. Sumariwalla, Sri Lanka Athletics President Korottage Bimal Prasanna, and Maldives Sports Commissioner Mohamed Tholal, all of whom joined in celebrating outstanding contributions and excellence within the Indian athletics landscape.
“Indian athletics has witnessed unprecedented growth over the last decade, with our athletes delivering world-class performances on the biggest stages. The Indian Athletics Awards are a fitting tribute to the individuals and institutions driving this progress. These awards will further strengthen India's sporting ecosystem,” Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya said.
The Indian Athletics Awards also served as a stage to honor several of the sport's most influential icons with Lifetime Achievement Awards. Legendary figures Gurbachan Singh Randhawa, Bahadur Singh Chauhan, P.T. Usha, and Anju Bobby George were recognized for their decades of extraordinary dedication and monumental contributions to the development of Indian athletics.
AFI President Bahadur Singh Sagoo said the Indian Athletics Awards are a platform to celebrate excellence and recognise the individuals who contribute to the success of Indian athletics. “From athletes and coaches to technical officials, every stakeholder plays a vital role in our journey. These awards will serve as a prestigious honour in Indian athletics,” he said.
Neeraj Chopra said this is a special honour to be recognised among so many outstanding athletes from our country. “Indian athletics is progressing rapidly and every year we are seeing new talent emerge and perform on the global stage. This award motivates me to strive for excellence and contribute to the sport,” he said.
Parul Chaudhary said the recognition means a lot to her. “Athletics is a sport that demands patience, discipline and perseverance every single day. I am grateful to my coaches, support staff and family for their constant support. I hope my journey encourages more young girls to take up athletics and pursue their dreams,” she said.
Shahnawaz Khan said he felt proud. “This is a proud moment and comes as a huge motivation. It encourages me to work harder and continue improving as an athlete. I am grateful to my coaches, family and everyone who has supported me on this journey,” he said. Pooja said this recognition gives her confidence and inspires her to aim higher. “Being acknowledged at a national platform like this is very encouraging. I will continue working hard to make the country proud in the years ahead.”
Lifetime Achievement Award recipient P T Usha said Athletics has given her everything in life and felt deeply humbled. “Over the years, I have witnessed the tremendous evolution of Indian Athletics, and I am delighted to see young athletes achieving success at the highest levels,” she said.
Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Anju Bobby George said Indian Athletics has come a long way. “It is heartening to see the sport receiving the attention it deserves. I accept this honour on behalf of everyone who has contributed to my journey. I hope the next generation continues to dream big. I believe our athletes can compete with the world’s best,” she said.
The awards ceremony brought together some of India's biggest athletics stars like Sriram Singh, Charles Borromeo, Chand Ram and Kamaljit Sandhu, coaches and administrators and celebrated outstanding performers not only in the 2025 season but also those who have held the banner of Indian Athletics aloft in an earlier era.
Neeraj Chora and Parul Chaudhary were also given Rs, 10 lakh each while Shahnawaz Khan and Pooja were given Rs. 2.50 lakh each. The Lifetime Achievement Award winners were given Rs. 5 lakh each.
AFI also presented awards across other categories including Best Coach of the Year, Best State Association of the Year, Best Technical Official of the Year, Best State Supporting Athletics, Organisation Supporting Athletics and Partner Supporting Athletics.
Award Winners:
Best Male Athlete of the Year 2025 – Neeraj Chopra (Rs. 10,00,000)
Best Female Athlete of the Year 2025 – Parul Chaudhary (Rs. 10,00,000)
Best Emerging Male Athlete 2025 – Shahnawaz Khan (Rs. 2,50,000)
Best Emerging Female Athlete 2025 – Pooja (Rs. 2,50,000)
Lifetime Achievement Athletics Award – P T Usha (Rs. 5,00,000)
Lifetime Achievement Athletics Award – Gurbachan Singh Randhawa (Rs. 5,00,000)
Lifetime Achievement Athletics Award – Anju Bobby George (Rs. 5,00,000)
Lifetime Achievement Athletics Award – Bahadur Singh Chauhan (Rs. 5,00,000)