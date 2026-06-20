Olympian Anush Agarwalla Challenges Equestrian Selection List, Files Writ Petition

Equestrian athlete Anush Agarwalla has challenged the EFI's arbitrary selection process for the Asian Games in the Delhi High Court
The petition seeks to quash the contested selection list and ensure transparency after India's top-ranked dressage athlete was excluded
The High Court has recognized the urgency of the case and scheduled an admission hearing for Monday
In a significant development for Indian sports governance, Arjuna Awardee and world-ranked equestrian athlete Anush Agarwalla has filed a Writ Petition under Article 226 of the Constitution before the Hon’ble High Court of Delhi.
The petition, Anush Agarwalla v Ad-Hoc Committee for Equestrian Federation of India & Ors., seeks immediate judicial intervention regarding the selection process for the upcoming Asian Games, a move he formally announced in a recent public statement where he also urged the Prime Minister and the Union Sports Minister to intervene for greater transparency in the selection criteria.
The Core Grievance
The petition challenges the validity of the Selection List dated 16.06.2026 issued by the Ad-Hoc Committee for the Governance of the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI). Mr. Agarwalla contends that the selection process was conducted in an arbitrary and opaque manner, effectively excluding him despite his documented elite status.
As India’s highest-ranked equestrian athlete—currently sitting at 14th in the world in the Dressage discipline—and the first-ever Indian to compete in the sport at the Olympic level, Agarwalla’s exclusion raises serious concerns. He boasts the highest Prix St. Georges (PSG) score among all Indian riders this year, a metric that underscores his consistent performance at the pinnacle of the sport.
The petition argues that sidelining an athlete of his proven merit and international standing violates established norms of fairness, transparency, and the specific mandates laid out in the EFI’s own selection criteria, particularly the procedures outlined under Clause 15.
Relieves Sought
To ensure a fair trial for representation, the petitioner has requested the Court to:
Quash the impugned Selection List dated 16.06.2026.
Reconstitute the Selection Committee to eliminate conflicts of interest and restore transparency.
Enforce strict adherence to the official selection criteria for the Asian Games.
Grant an immediate stay on the operation and implementation of the current selection list.
Next Steps
Given the proximity of the Asian Games, the High Court of Delhi recognized the gravity of the matter during today's mention. Acknowledging the urgency of the athlete’s plea, the Court has directed the matter to be listed for an admission hearing on Monday, June 22, 2026. This hearing will be a critical juncture in determining whether the current selection process will be scrutinized or halted, directly impacting India's representation on the continental stage.