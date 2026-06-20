Doha Diamond League 2026: Neeraj Chopra Finishes Fourth, Meets CWG Mark As Pathirage Steals Javelin Title

Neeraj Chopra finishes fourth at Doha Diamond League 2026 with an 85.69m throw
Clears the Commonwealth Games 2026 qualification mark on comeback
Rumesh Pathirage wins the javelin event with an 88.68m throw
Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra marked his return to competitive action with a fourth-place finish at the Doha Diamond League 2026, while also clearing the Commonwealth Games qualification mark in his season opener.
Competing for the first time since the World Athletics Championships 2025 in Tokyo, the double Olympic medallist showed glimpses of his best after recovering from a back injury.
There had been uncertainty over Chopra’s participation at the Commonwealth Games 2026 and the timing of his season opener after his injury concerns. However, the Indian star put those doubts to rest in Doha, recording a best throw of 85.69m to achieve the required qualification mark.
The Indian star had a slow beginning to his comeback event, registering a foul on his opening attempt. USA’s Curtis Thompson set the early pace with an 85.99m throw in the first round, putting pressure on the rest of the field.
Chopra responded with an 82.77m effort in his second attempt before finding his rhythm in the third round, sending the javelin to 85.69m and moving into contention.
The competition intensified as Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Pathirage produced the standout throw of the night with 88.68m to take the lead, while two-time world champion Anderson Peters followed with 86.38m.
Chopra’s fourth attempt measured 83.45m, and a foul in his fifth round ended his challenge for a top-three finish, as only the leading three throwers advanced to the final attempt.
Although he missed out on a podium finish, Chopra’s Doha performance provided a positive start to his 2026 season. His 85.69m effort secured the Commonwealth Games qualification mark and made him the first Indian thrower to cross the 85m mark this year.
Doha Diamond League 2026 Men’s Javelin Throw Final Standings
Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage (Sri Lanka) — 88.68m
Anderson Peters (Grenada) — 86.38m
Curtis Thompson (USA) — 85.99m
Neeraj Chopra (India) — 85.69m
Artur Felfner (Ukraine) — 83.62m
Julius Yego (Kenya) — 82.22m
Keshorn Walcott (Trinidad and Tobago) — 81.47m
Jakub Vadlejch (Czechia) — 80.38m
Ahmed Sameh Mohamed Hussein (Egypt) — 79.21m