Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their daughter Dua on September 8, 2024
The actress baked a chocolate cake to celebrate Dua's 1st birthday
Ranveer called her 'best mumma'
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's daughter Dua turned a year older on Monday, September 8. To mark the special occasion, the actress turned baker. She made a homemade cake for her little one. She shared the picture of the cute cake with a candle on it and called it her 'love language' for Dua.
Deepika and Ranveer's daughter turns one
Deepika shared a glimpse of Dua's birthday celebration two days later. She baked a chocolate cake for her munchkin and shared the pic on her Instagram handle, with a caption, "My love language? Baking a cake for my daughter’s 1st birthday! (sic)".
Several celebs commented on the post, but Ranveer's comment caught our attention. He called his wife "Best Mumma" and added a red heart and an evil eye emoji. Bipasha Basu commented, "Happy 1 Dua & Baby Mama & papa", Karan Johar wrote, "Happy Birthday Dua". "Aww happy 1st Dua and parents," wrote Kajal Aggarwal.
The couple reportedly celebrated Dua's birthday with their family members and close friends in attendance.
On Diwali last year, Bollywood's power couple shared their daughter's name with fans on social media. They shared Dua's tiny feet to announce her name, "Dua Padukone Singh."
"Dua: meaning a prayer. Because she is the answer to our prayers," they wrote alongside the pic.
Deepika and Ranveer's work front
Deepika, who was last seen in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, will be seen in filmmaker Atlee’s sci-fi project alongside Allu Arjun. She is also said to be part of King with Shah Rukh Khan. Ranveer has Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar and Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3.