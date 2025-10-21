Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Reveal Daughter Dua's Face On Diwali, See Adorable Family Pics

Finally, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh revealed the face of their daughter Dua on Diwali 2025. They shared family pics and wished everyone Happy Diwali.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh with daughter Dua
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh reveal the face of their daughter Dua Photo: Instagram/Deepika Padukone
  • Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh revealed their daughter Dua's face on Diwali 2025

  • They welcomed their baby girl on September 8, 2024

  • The mom and daughter twinned in red outfits for the occasion

Diwali 2025 has become extra special for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's fans as the actor-couple treated them with pics of their daughter Dua Padukone. Yes, Deepika and Ranveer have finally revealed Dua's face on social media on Tuesday evening. They posed with baby Dua and were all smiles for the adorable family pics.

Deepika and Ranveer reveal Dua's face

Deepika and Ranveer shared a joint post on Instagram alongside the pics and wrote, "दीपावली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ (sic)". In the pictures, Deepika was seen carrying lil' Dua in her arms. The actress donned a red suit and statement jewellery and kept her hair tied in a sleek bun adorned with gajras, and her cute munchkin was also dressed in a red suit and piggy tails. Ranveer was in an ivory attire and a jacket. He completed his look with a layered neckpiece and a pair of cool shades.

They shared five pictures, and in the last one, Dua is seen sitting on her mom's lap as Deepika performed puja on Diwali.

As soon as they shared the pics, celebs and fans started flooding the comments section with messages. They can't get over Dua's cute look. Bipasha Basu wrote, "Wow Dua like mini mamma 🩷😍🧿God bless Dua 🩷🧿🙏🏻Durga Durga." Rajkummar Rao commented, "So cute. God bless you guys." Ananya Panday wrote, "Oh my god," Rhea Kapoor said, "So cute." "Awwww blesssss ❤️ may the almighty keep ur family in love, light, safety and prosperity," commented Gauahar Khan.

Deepika and Ranveer's wedding to becoming parents

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot in an intimate affair on November 14, 2018, in Lake Como, Italy. Their wedding took place in two ceremonies—Konkani and Sindhi to honour their cultural backgrounds.

They welcomed their first child, Dua, on September 8, 2024.

