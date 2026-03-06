Chiraiya Trailer: Divya Dutta-Led Show Holds Up A Mirror To Uncomfortable Realities Within Families

The nearly 2-minute trailer gives us a glimpse into the life of Kamlesh, the ideal daughter-in-law of a family bound by love and values. Kamlesh says her brother-in-law, Arun, has also been taught the same, and she believes he can't do anything wrong. In the background, we see that Arun is getting married, but Kamlesh soon discovers that her sister-in-law, Pooja, is facing sexual abuse within her marriage.