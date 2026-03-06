Chiraiya Trailer: Divya Dutta-Led Show Holds Up A Mirror To Uncomfortable Realities Within Families

The trailer for Chiraiya, headlined by Divya Dutta, has been unveiled. The JioHotstar series holds up a mirror to the silences women have inherited for ages.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Chiraiya trailer out
Divya Dutta-led Chiraiya trailer out Photo: JioHotstar
JioHotstar on Friday unveiled the trailer for Chiraiya, a powerful social drama, headlined by Divya Dutta. Directed by Shashant Shah, the upcoming series focuses on the emotional complexities of marriage and the silence women have inherited. It will premiere this March.

Many women in our society bury the truths that they can't speak or are suppressed under the name of marriage and social beliefs. Chiraiya aims to raise awareness around marital rape in India, highlighting the necessity of a shift in the mindsets of people and society towards the topic.

The social drama is about consent and talks about women's right to her body, voice, or choice. Chiraiya asks some difficult questions to society, starting conversations that are buried inside our homes for generations.

Divya Dutta Explores Marital Injustice In ‘Chiraiya’ Teaser - YouTube
Chiraiya Teaser Released: Divya Dutta Questions Marital Rape In JioHotstar Series

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The nearly 2-minute trailer gives us a glimpse into the life of Kamlesh, the ideal daughter-in-law of a family bound by love and values. Kamlesh says her brother-in-law, Arun, has also been taught the same, and she believes he can't do anything wrong. In the background, we see that Arun is getting married, but Kamlesh soon discovers that her sister-in-law, Pooja, is facing sexual abuse within her marriage.

This leaves Kamlesh shattered, finding herself at a crossroads of her family’s honour and standing up for what is right. It soon turns into a personal battle against deeply rooted patriarchal beliefs, and forces her to question everything that she has believed so far.

Towards the end of the trailer, an elderly lady of the family says that women have been systematically fooled in the name of family, tradition and love.

The battle starts with Kamlesh and her sister-in-law on one side and the male members of the family on the other.

Watch the trailer here.

Amazon Prime Video The Boys Season 5 trailer out - Amazon Prime Video India
The Boys Season 5 Trailer Out: Homelander Attempts To Take Over The World As Billy Butcher Returns To Stop Him

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The six-episode series also stars Sanjay Mishra, Siddharth Shaw, Prasanna Bisht, Faisal Rashid, Tinnu Anand, Sarita Joshi and Anjum Saxena.

It will premiere on March 20, 2026.

