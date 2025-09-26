Madharaasi OTT Release Confirmed: When And Where To Watch Sivakarthikeyan Starrer Action Thriller

Madharaasi will stream online in less than a month after its theatrical release. Know when and where to watch it.

  • If you missed Sivakarthikeyan's Madharaasi in theatres, you can watch it on OTT soon

  • The film released in theatres on September 5, 2025

  • The action thriller has been directed by AR Murugadoss

Madharaasi OTT Release: Sivakarthikeyan-starrer Telugu film Madharaasi is all set to make its digital debut in less than a month after its theatrical release. The action thriller, directed by filmmaker AR Murugadoss, hit the screens on September 5 and opened to mixed reviews. Read on to know when and where to watch Madharaasi on OTT.

When and where to watch Madharaasi on OTT

Madharaasi will premiere from next week, on October 1, on Amazon Prime Video. The official announcement came via the streamer's social media handles, with a post that read: "Brace yourself for a mad ride with yours truly Madharaasi ❤️🔫#MadharaasiOnPrime, Oct 1 (sic)".

The post was shared alongside a video where Sivakarthikeyan was seen revealing the OTT release date of Madharaasi.

It will be available to stream in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.

Madharaasi X review - X
Madharaasi X Review: Sivakarthikeyan's Film Sparks Mixed Reactions; Netizens Say It's 'Engaging But Predictable'

BY Garima Das

Have a look at the post here.

About Madharaasi

The film also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon, Shabeer, and Vikranth in important roles.

The story revolves around Raghu Ram (Sivakarthikeyan), who suffers from Fregoli delusion after he experiences a personal tragedy. The delusion causes him to put himself in danger to rescue others. Prem (Menon) decides to use Raghu to depose a cartel supplying illegal weapons to Tamil Nadu. This leads to his confrontation with the antagonist Virat (Jammwal), and both have a face-off.

Rajinikanth praises Sivakarthikeyan in Madharaasi - Instagram/Sivakarthikeyan
Rajinikanth Heaps Praise On Madharaasi, Says Sivakarthikeyan Has Become An ‘Action Hero’

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Madharaasi box office

Backed by Sri Lakshmi Movies, the adrenaline-charged spectacle earned over Rs 100 crore worldwide as per makers. According to Sacnilk, Madharaasi collected Rs 61.86 crore in India in 18 days.

