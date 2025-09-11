Rajinikanth reviews Madharaasi

On Wednesday, taking to his Instagram handle, the Amaran actor shared a pic of him with Rajinikanth where both can be seen looking at each other as the latter held Sivakarthikeyan's hands. Sharing the priceless pic, the actor wrote, "Just received the appreciation for #Madharaasi from my idol, my Thalaivar #Superstar @rajinikanth sir 😍"



Rajinikanth told him, "My god, excellent! Enna (What) performance! Enna actions! Super super SK! Enakku romba pudichirundhadhu (I liked it a lot). Action hero aagiteenga (you have become an action hero). God bless, God bless."



"Heartfelt wishes from my #Thalaivar, along with his trademark laugh 🫶

Love you Thalaivaaaaa," Sivakarthikeyan concluded his post.