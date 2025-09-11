Rajinikanth has lauded Sivakarthikeyan's performance in Madharaasi
He liked the film and said that Sivakarthikeyan has become an 'action hero'
The Tamil action drama is directed by AR Murugadoss
Tamil star Sivakarthikeyan's film Madharaasi might not have received positive reviews, but superstar Rajinikanth has heaped praise on the action drama after watching it. Sivakarthikeyan shared what Rajinikanth said about AR Murugadoss' film and his performance.
Rajinikanth reviews Madharaasi
On Wednesday, taking to his Instagram handle, the Amaran actor shared a pic of him with Rajinikanth where both can be seen looking at each other as the latter held Sivakarthikeyan's hands. Sharing the priceless pic, the actor wrote, "Just received the appreciation for #Madharaasi from my idol, my Thalaivar #Superstar @rajinikanth sir 😍"
Rajinikanth told him, "My god, excellent! Enna (What) performance! Enna actions! Super super SK! Enakku romba pudichirundhadhu (I liked it a lot). Action hero aagiteenga (you have become an action hero). God bless, God bless."
"Heartfelt wishes from my #Thalaivar, along with his trademark laugh 🫶
Love you Thalaivaaaaa," Sivakarthikeyan concluded his post.
Madharaasi box office collection
Madharaasi released on September 5 and opened at Rs 13.65 crore, but the collections significantly dropped after Day 3. In six days, it has collected Rs 46.75 crore at the box office. It is giving tough competition to Baaghi 4 and The Bengal Files.
Madharaasi also stars Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon, and Rukmini Vasanth in key roles. The story revolves around Raghu Ram (Sivakarthikeyan), who suffers from Fregoli delusion after he experiences a personal tragedy. The delusion causes him to put himself in danger to rescue others. Prem (Menon) decides to use Raghu to depose a cartel supplying illegal weapons to Tamil Nadu. During this, he locks horns with the antagonist Virat (Jammwal).