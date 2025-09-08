Madharaasi Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 3: Sivakarthikeyan's Film Storms Past The Rs 60 Crore Mark

Sivakarthikeyan starrer Tamil drama Madharaasi saw a dip in its collections after the first day of its release. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the movie opened to mixed reviews, mostly poor. Handicapped by the negative reviews, the action drama witnessed a drop of 11.36% from Day 2. On Day 2, there was a further dip of 11.98%. However, it has managed to cross the Rs 30 crore mark in India and is performing better than Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 4 but lags behind The Conjuring: Last Rites.