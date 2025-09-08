Madharaasi Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 3: Sivakarthikeyan's Film Storms Past The Rs 60 Crore Mark

Madharaasi has collected Rs 63 in three days
Sivakarthikeyan's film has earned Rs 36.4 crore in India
It is performing better than Baaghi 4 but lags behind The Conjuring: Last Rites
Sivakarthikeyan starrer Tamil drama Madharaasi saw a dip in its collections after the first day of its release. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the movie opened to mixed reviews, mostly poor. Handicapped by the negative reviews, the action drama witnessed a drop of 11.36% from Day 2. On Day 2, there was a further dip of 11.98%. However, it has managed to cross the Rs 30 crore mark in India and is performing better than Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 4 but lags behind The Conjuring: Last Rites.
Madharaasi box office collection Day 3 India
On Friday, the film collected Rs 13.65 in all languages, as per a report in Sacnilk. On Saturday, the collection was Rs 12.1 crore, followed by Rs 10.65 crore on Sunday, taking the three-day collection to Rs 36.4 crore nett in India.
The Tamil drama had an overall 56.03% Tamil occupancy on Sunday, with maximum footfall during the afternoon shows (66.36%) and evening shows (64.67%). Morning shows recorded the lowest occupancy of 39.49% and night shows had 53.58% occupancy.
Madharaasi box office collection worldwide
Madharaasi has raked in Rs 20.25 crore from overseas, and the worldwide collection stands at Rs 63 crore in three days. It is expected to enter the Rs 100 crore club this week.
Madharaasi is performing better than Baaghi 4 but has failed to outperform The Conjuring: Last Rites. Tiger's film has earned Rs 31.25 crore in three days, while the American horror has raked in Rs 50.5 crore in India.
However, compared to Sivakarthikeyan's 2024 release, Amaran, Murugadoss' directorial is way behind. According to Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 63 crore domestically and Rs 104.50 crore worldwide in three days of its release.
Madharaasi also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jammwal, and Biju Menon in key roles.