Madharaasi Vs Ghaati Box Office Collection Day 1: Sivakarthikayen's Film Beats Anushka Shetty Starrer By A Huge Margin

Two major South movies hit the screens this week: Sivakarthikeyan starrer Tamil action drama Madharaasi and Anushka Shetty's Telugu film Ghaati. Both were highly anticipated films of the year because the former marks Sivakarthikeyan and filmmaker AR Murugadoss' maiden collaboration, while the latter is Shetty's comeback after a gap of two years. Both films opened to mixed reviews, but the Tamil drama is much ahead of the Telugu one in terms of box office collections.