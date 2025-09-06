Madharaasi Vs Ghaati Box Office Collection Day 1: Sivakarthikayen's Film Beats Anushka Shetty Starrer By A Huge Margin

Madharaasi and Ghaati locked horns on September 5
Both opened to mixed reviews
Sivakarthikeyan starrer has beaten Anushka Shetty's film by a huge margin
Two major South movies hit the screens this week: Sivakarthikeyan starrer Tamil action drama Madharaasi and Anushka Shetty's Telugu film Ghaati. Both were highly anticipated films of the year because the former marks Sivakarthikeyan and filmmaker AR Murugadoss' maiden collaboration, while the latter is Shetty's comeback after a gap of two years. Both films opened to mixed reviews, but the Tamil drama is much ahead of the Telugu one in terms of box office collections.
Madharaasi box office collection Day 1
Madharaasi earned an estimated Rs 13 crore on Day 1, as reported by Sacnilk. It had an overall 62.22% Tamil occupancy on its first day, with the highest occupancy of 77.40% recorded in the night shows. Morning shows witnessed the lowest occupancy of 46.22%, while afternoon and evening shows had 62.04% and 63.21% occupancy, respectively.
Sivakarthikeyan's film has failed to beat the opening day collection of the actor's last release, Amaran (2024), which earned around 21.40 crore net in India on its first day for all languages.
Madharaasi will face heavy competition with Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4 and The Conjuring: Last Rites.
Ghaati box office collection Day 1
Anushka Shetty starrer Ghaati lost to its competitors: Baaghi 4 and Madharaasi. It earned Rs 2 crore on Day 1, the lowest than Shetty's last release Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty (2023), which earned approximately Rs 4 crore net on Day 1.
It had an overall 23.98% Telugu occupancy on Friday. Night shows recorded the highest occupancy of 28.92%, while the occupancy rates during the morning, afternoon and evening shows were almost the same.
Though the Baahubali actress has been praised for her power-packed performance, the movie is burdened with poor reviews. So, it seems to be difficult for Ghaati to stay afloat in the coming days.