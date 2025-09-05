Madharaasi X review

One X user wrote, "Decent First half, average second half with dragging scenes & no wow moments. Sivakarthikeyan has given his best to justify the character. Still, not a proper comeback for AR Murugadoss. Anirudh's score could have been better & could have saved more. Rukmini has done a neat job." Another user, praising the film, wrote, "The movie keeps you thoroughly engaged from the word go. It scores higher in action, emotions and romance. The screenplay is super racy. Not a single dull scene."