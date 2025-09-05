Dil Madharaasi hit the screens on September 5
It marks first collaboration between Sivakarthikeyan and AR Murugadoss
The film received mixed reviews from netizens
Filmmaker AR Murugadoss' film Madharaasi aka Dil Madharaasi sparked massive excitement among fans when it was announced. Since then, they have been eagerly waiting to see Sivakarthikeyan's maiden collaboration with the Ghajini director.
Madharaasi is a comeback film of Sivakarthikeyan after his blockbuster Amaran (2024). It also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon, Shabeer, and Vikranth. Backed by Sri Lakshmi Movies, the film is expected to be an adrenaline-charged spectacle and leave a thunderous impact at the box office. But did the action thriller live up to the expectations of the audience? Have a look at the early reviews on X (formerly Twitter) here.
After the debacle of Sikandar (2025), fans were expecting Murugadoss to make a solid comeback, but it seems he has left them disappointed with his latest outing. Madharaasi opened to mixed reviews on X, mostly negative, with the audience calling it "dull" and "unbearable". Murugadoss has been criticised for the "lacklustre" writing and his "constant over-the-top presentation". However, Sivakarthikeyan and Rukmini have received positive reviews for their performances.
Madharaasi X review
One X user wrote, "Decent First half, average second half with dragging scenes & no wow moments. Sivakarthikeyan has given his best to justify the character. Still, not a proper comeback for AR Murugadoss. Anirudh's score could have been better & could have saved more. Rukmini has done a neat job." Another user, praising the film, wrote, "The movie keeps you thoroughly engaged from the word go. It scores higher in action, emotions and romance. The screenplay is super racy. Not a single dull scene."
Madharaasi box office prediction
Reportedly made on a budget of Rs 180 crore, the action thriller is expected to gross somewhere around Rs 8 to 10 crore on its opening day.