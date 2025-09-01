Did You Know AR Murugadoss Was Initially Planning Dil Madharaasi In Hindi With Shah Rukh Khan?

Not Sivakarthikeyan, Shah Rukh Khan was supposed to play the lead in Dil Madharaasi
AR Murugadoss revealed that Shah Rukh even agreed to do the film
The action thriller finally happened with Sivakarthikeyan
After the debacle of Sikandar (2025), filmmaker AR Murugadoss is gearing up for his upcoming action thriller Dil Madharaasi, starring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead. The film marks Murugadoss and Amaran star's first project together. It has generated enough anticipation and is expected to leave a thunderous impact at the box office. Although we are excited to see Sivakarthikeyan and Murugadoss' collaboration, the Ghajini director had originally planned the Hindi version of the film with none other than superstar Shah Rukh Khan.
AR Murugadoss offered Dil Madharaasi in Hindi to Shah Rukh Khan
In a recent interview with Galatta Plus, Murugadoss said, "I didn’t plan the whole film with Shah Rukh Khan, but I did pitch the character to him long back. I told him 7-8 years ago, and even he liked it."
"Back then, I only had the character…just an idea, not the full script. After watching the movie, you’ll realise what I meant by ‘character’. At that time, cinematographer Ravi K Chandran arranged a meeting for me with SRK. He was so sweet and said ‘we’ll do the film’, but the delay was very long, which is why it never materialised," the filmmaker added.
About Dil Madharaasi
Produced by Sri Lakshmi Movies, Dil Madharaasi promises to be a cinematic spectacle, with Sivakarthikeyan in an intense action avatar.
Alongside Sivakarthikeyan, the film also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon, Shabeer, and Vikranth. Sudeep Elamon has handled the cinematography, and Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music.
Sreekar Prasad has taken care of the editing and Kevin and Dhilip Masters have done the action choreography. Dil Madharaasi is all set to hit the screens on September 5, 2025. It will clash with two big Hindi films: Baaghi 4 and The Bengal Files.