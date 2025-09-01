Did You Know AR Murugadoss Was Initially Planning Dil Madharaasi In Hindi With Shah Rukh Khan?

AR Murugadoss revealed that he pitched the lead character of Dil Madharaasi to Shah Rukh Khan, 7-8 years ago.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
AR Murugadoss Shah Rukh Khan Dil Madharaasi
AR Murugadoss on offering Dil Madharaasi to Shah Rukh Khan Photo: AR Murugadoss (IMDb), Shah Rukh Khan (Instagram)
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Not Sivakarthikeyan, Shah Rukh Khan was supposed to play the lead in Dil Madharaasi

  • AR Murugadoss revealed that Shah Rukh even agreed to do the film

  • The action thriller finally happened with Sivakarthikeyan

After the debacle of Sikandar (2025), filmmaker AR Murugadoss is gearing up for his upcoming action thriller Dil Madharaasi, starring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead. The film marks Murugadoss and Amaran star's first project together. It has generated enough anticipation and is expected to leave a thunderous impact at the box office. Although we are excited to see Sivakarthikeyan and Murugadoss' collaboration, the Ghajini director had originally planned the Hindi version of the film with none other than superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

AR Murugadoss offered Dil Madharaasi in Hindi to Shah Rukh Khan

In a recent interview with Galatta Plus, Murugadoss said, "I didn’t plan the whole film with Shah Rukh Khan, but I did pitch the character to him long back. I told him 7-8 years ago, and even he liked it."

"Back then, I only had the character…just an idea, not the full script. After watching the movie, you’ll realise what I meant by ‘character’. At that time, cinematographer Ravi K Chandran arranged a meeting for me with SRK. He was so sweet and said ‘we’ll do the film’, but the delay was very long, which is why it never materialised," the filmmaker added.

Related Content
Related Content
AR Murugadoss on working with Salman Khan in Sikandar - Instagram
AR Murugadoss Reveals It Was 'Not Easy' To Work With Salman Khan In Sikandar: He Turns Up On Set Only By 8 PM

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

About Dil Madharaasi

Produced by Sri Lakshmi Movies, Dil Madharaasi promises to be a cinematic spectacle, with Sivakarthikeyan in an intense action avatar.

Alongside Sivakarthikeyan, the film also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon, Shabeer, and Vikranth. Sudeep Elamon has handled the cinematography, and Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music.

Sreekar Prasad has taken care of the editing and Kevin and Dhilip Masters have done the action choreography. Dil Madharaasi is all set to hit the screens on September 5, 2025. It will clash with two big Hindi films: Baaghi 4 and The Bengal Files.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Women’s ODI World Cup 2025: ICC Announces Record-Breaking Prize Pool

  2. Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah Pass Fitness Test Ahead of Asia Cup; Rohit Sharma Too Aces

  3. Chinnaswamy Stampede: RCB Unveils Roadmap Under ‘Cares’ Initiative To Strengthen Fan Safety

  4. Southern Brave Vs Northern Superchargers: NSC Become 2025 Women's Hundred Champions

  5. Duleep Trophy 2025: East Zone Captain Riyan Parag Aims To Regain Match Fitness

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Arthur Rinderknech US Open 2025: Spaniard Cruises To Top Eight

  2. US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic And Taylor Fritz Set Up Flushing Meadows Clash

  3. US Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka Books Last Eight Spot, Marketa Vondrousova Stuns Elena Rybakina

  4. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Cristina Bucsa US Open 2025: World No. 1 Sails Into Quarter-finals

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Ann Li, US Open 2025: Fourth Seed Seals Rapid Win To Book Quarter-Final Spot

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  4. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  5. PV Sindhu Vs P.K. Wardani Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch Quarter Final Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Will 'Vote Chori' Charge Stick Or Fade Away?

  2. Maratha Quota Activist Vows To Continue Hunger Strike, Declares He Would “Face Bullets” Rather Than Yield

  3. India Post Suspends Booking Of All Categories Of Mail To The United States

  4. FIR Lodged Against TMC MP Mahua Moitra Over Objectionable Remarks About Amit Shah

  5. A Creeping Kind Of Lawlessness In Indian Institutions Today

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  2. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  3. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  4. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  5. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

World News

  1. SCO Meet: Modi, Xi Share Warm Words Amidst Cooler Optics

  2. Israeli Defense Minister Says Hamas Armed Wing Spokesperson Killed In Gaza

  3. Modi-Xi SCO Meet: At SCO, Modi Underlines Indo-Sino Peace And Stability, Invites Xi To 2026 BRICS Summit In India

  4. Modi Raises Cross-Border Terrorism, Stresses Border Peace In Tianjin Talks With Xi

  5. Israel Expands Strikes Hezbollah Sites in Lebanon Hit, Houthi Rebel PM Killed in Yemen

Latest Stories

  1. Baaghi 4 OTT Release: Where To Watch Tiger Shroff-Sanjay Dutt Starrer After Its Theatrical Run

  2. WBJEE 2025 Counselling: Final Day for Round 1 Registration and Choice Filling Before September 3 Seat Allotment

  3. UPSSSC PET 2025 Admit Card Out for September 6–7 Exam

  4. SCO Summit 2025: In China, Modi Meets Putin, Says India and Russia's 'Close Cooperation' Important

  5. Horoscope Today, September 1, 2025: What’s in Store for Aries, Leo, Aquarius & More

  6. How Can Bihar Election Be Free And Fair If SIR Deletes Voters?

  7. Bihar Election Row: Opposition Vs Election Commission

  8. A Chink In The Edifice: The Cost Of Faltering Trust In Election Commission