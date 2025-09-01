Did You Know AR Murugadoss Was Initially Planning Dil Madharaasi In Hindi With Shah Rukh Khan?

After the debacle of Sikandar (2025), filmmaker AR Murugadoss is gearing up for his upcoming action thriller Dil Madharaasi, starring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead. The film marks Murugadoss and Amaran star's first project together. It has generated enough anticipation and is expected to leave a thunderous impact at the box office. Although we are excited to see Sivakarthikeyan and Murugadoss' collaboration, the Ghajini director had originally planned the Hindi version of the film with none other than superstar Shah Rukh Khan.