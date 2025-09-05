Baaghi 4 X Review: Here's What Netizens Have To Say About Tiger Shroff Starrer

Baaghi, one of the most successful Bollywood franchises, is back with its fourth instalment, with actor Tiger Shroff reprising his role as Ronnie, who plays a naval officer and lover-slash-avenger. The action thriller, also starring Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu and Sonam Bajwa in key roles, hit the screens worldwide today, September 5. The early reviews of Baaghi 4 have started pouring in on X (formerly known as Twitter). Fans of Tiger are in for a treat since the high-voltage action scenes, coupled with top-notch cinematography, have captivated them. The actor is receiving overwhelming response not just for his action, but also for his dedication in acting. Sanjay Dutt who plays the villain makes entry at the interval point and he is also lauded for his power-packed performance.