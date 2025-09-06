Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 1: Tiger Shroff's Film Crosses Rs 10 Crore Mark

Tiger Shroff-starrer Baaghi 4 , which was released in cinemas on Friday (September 5), has had a strong opening at the box office, earning double digits. It earned more than its first instalment by a minimal margin. Baaghi (2016) reportedly earned Rs 11.85 crore on Day 1. However, the first-day collection of Baaghi 4 is much behind Baaghi 2 (Rs 25.10 crore) and Baaghi 3 (Rs 17.50 crore).