Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 1: Tiger Shroff's Film Crosses Rs 10 Crore Mark

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 1: Tiger Shroff's earned more than its first instalment on the opening day.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Baaghi 4 box office collection
Baaghi 4 earns more than its first instalment on Day 1 Photo: X
Summary
  • Baaghi 4 released in theatres on September 5

  • It earned slightly more than its first part, but is behind the second and third

  • The actioner also stars Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu and Sonam Bajwa

Tiger Shroff-starrer Baaghi 4, which was released in cinemas on Friday (September 5), has had a strong opening at the box office, earning double digits. It earned more than its first instalment by a minimal margin. Baaghi (2016) reportedly earned Rs 11.85 crore on Day 1. However, the first-day collection of Baaghi 4 is much behind Baaghi 2 (Rs 25.10 crore) and Baaghi 3 (Rs 17.50 crore).

Baaghi 4 box office collection Day 1

As per a report in Sacnilk, Baaghi 4 earned an estimated Rs 12 crore on Day 1, Rs 4-5 crore more than what trade experts had predicted.

The overall occupancy on Friday was observed at around 28.32%. Morning shows witnessed an occupancy rate of 22.16%, while afternoon and evening shows had a footfall of 26.37% and 27.51% respectively. Night shows had the highest occupancy rate of 37.23%.

Baaghi 4 had around 4000 shows on its opening day, with maximum shows in Mumbai and Delhi NCR, with 717 and 943 shows.

Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4 X review - X
Baaghi 4 X Review: Here's What Netizens Have To Say About Tiger Shroff Starrer

BY Garima Das

Related Content
Baaghi 4, directed by A Harsha and written by producer by Sajid Nadiadwala, also stars Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu and Sonam Bajwa in key roles. The film opened to mixed reviews, mostly negative. However, Tiger's performance has been lauded.

An excerpt from the Outlook India review of Baaghi 4 reads: "The constant twists, sudden betrayals, and endless fights pile on confusion and stoke the fire, yet the storytelling struggles under glaring plot holes and unresolved threads. The spectacle keeps you hooked, but the narrative logic often takes a backseat, leaving moments that should land with impact feeling oddly hollow."

A still from Baaghi 4 (2025) - YouTube
Baaghi 4 Review | A Blood Fest Where Audiences Are The Casualty

BY Sakshi Salil Chavan

Tiger Shroff starrer has locked horns with The Bengal Files and The Conjuring: Last Rites. The horror flick has earned Rs 18 crore on Day 1, while Vivek Agnihotri's film has lagged behind them, earning only Rs 1.75 crore. Also, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is performing exceptionally well, so Baaghi 4 has another competition at the box office.

Published At:
