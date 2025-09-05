Baaghi 4 Review | A Blood Fest Where Audiences Are The Casualty

Several of the year’s most anticipated films, from War 2 to Coolie and now Baaghi 4, arrive with immense hype, yet refuse to rise to the trust and anticipation of audiences who keep showing up for them. Action cinema has been limping for a while, saved only by outliers like Lokah Chapter 1 : Chandra (2025) that embraces storytelling first as part of the job over the hollow spectacle of the hypermasculine male superstar. In this vacuum, even a film like Saiyaara (2025) revives a heartbeat by delivering something beyond two relentless hours of men clashing in slow motion. The discontent is not with action cinema itself but with the monotony of mindless action cinema. Enter Baaghi 4 (2025), a miraculous fourth entry in a franchise no one truly remembers past its first chapter. How the series crawled its way to four installments is as mysterious as the logic behind its script. Tiger Shroff once again plays Ronnie, a man whose tragic accident leads to a coma—though, judging by the film’s writing, he might not be the only one asleep.