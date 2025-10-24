Blackmail OTT Release: When And Where To Watch GV Prakash Kumar's Crime Thriller

GV Prakash Kumar starrer Blackmail will start streaming on OTT next week
Blackmail OTT release date: GV Prakash Kumar starrer Tamil crime thriller is all set to make its way to OTT soon. The film was released in theatres on September 12, 2025 and opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. Those who missed it in theatres can now enjoy the thriller online. Check out when Blackmail is releasing on OTT.
When and where to watch Blackmail online?
Blackmail will start streaming on the OTT platform SunNXT from October 30, 2025. The platform announced it through its social media handle with a poster. "Secrets have a price. But can they stay buried? Unlock the secrets—Blackmail on SunNXT from Oct 30," read the caption.
Blackmail story
Blackmail follows Mani (GV Prakash Kumar), who works at a pharmaceutical distribution company. His girlfriend, Rekha (Teju Ashwini) becomes pregnant, which brings a new twist to the story.
Initially, Rekha decides to abort the child, but Mani convinces her to keep the baby, promising to take care of her and their child. There is yet another story of a man named Ashok, whose daughter has been kidnapped, and Archana, a young woman, is being threatened by her ex-boyfriend.
The lives of the characters intersect, leading to a cycle of blackmail, lies and deceit.
Watch the trailer for Blackmail here.
Blackmail cast
Written and directed by Mu Maran, the film also starred Srikanth, Bindu Madhavi, Linga, Shaji Chen, Vettai Muthukumar, Redin Kingsley, Ramesh Thilak, and Haripriya Isai, among others.
It has been produced by Jayakkodi Amalraj under the banner JDS Film Factory.