Thanal OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Atharvaa Murali, Lavanya Tripathi’s Tamil Action Thriller

Thanal OTT Release: Atharvaa Murali, Lavanya Tripathi starrer Tamil thriller has made its digital debut a month after its theatrical release. The film, directed by Ravindar Madhav, hit the screens on September 12 and opened to positive reviews. Read on to know when and where to watch Thanal on OTT.
When and where to watch Thanal online
Thanal starts streaming on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video from October 17, 2025. The announcement was made by the film's cinematographer, Sakthi Saravanan, on his X handle.
Sharing the poster of the film, he wrote, "The blockbuster thriller #Thanal is all set to stream on @PrimeVideoIN from Oct 17 (sic)".
Thanal story
The survival thriller marks Lavanya Tripathi's comeback movie after embracing motherhood.
It is the story which shows the struggle between the police and a psycho gang that hates the police profession. It starts with a bank robbery, followed by a shootout and then the gang seeking revenge.
Akhil (Atharvaa) is in love with a woman named Anu (Lavanya), but their relationship is opposed by her father as Akhil is jobless. He joins the police force along with his friends in the same station. Their first day turns into a nightmare when they have to face a gang of villains. The entire event takes place in a mining area where they struggle for survival.
Thanal cast
Apart from Atharvaa Murali, Lavanya Tripathi, the Tamil thriller also starred Ashwin Kakumanu, Shah Ra, Barani, Dileepan, Selva, Azhagam Perumal, Bose Venkat, Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli, and Yogi Babu, among others, in significant roles.