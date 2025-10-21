Vash Level 2 OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Janki Bodiwala Starrer Supernatural Horror Film

Gujarati-language supernatural psychological horror film Vash Level 2 will start streaming on OTT from October 22
Vash Level 2 OTT release update: Gujarati horror film Vash Level 2, the sequel to Vash (2023), Krishnadev Yagnik’s national award-winning supernatural thriller, is all set to make its digital debut soon. Starring Hitu Kanodia, Hiten Kumar and Janki Bodiwala, Vash Level 2 hit the screens on August 27, 2025 and received mixed to positive reviews. After almost two months of its theatrical release, the horror film will be released on OTT this October. Check out when and where Vash Level 2 is releasing online.
When and where to watch Vash Level 2 on OTT
The film will be available to stream on OTT giant Netflix from tomorrow, October 22. Netflix India shared a poster of the film, and captioned it, “Darr ka mahaul hai. Iss Baar bachna hoga mushkil Watch Vash Level 2, out 22 October, on Netflix (sic)". The film will be available in both Gujarati and Hindi.
About Vash franchise
Vash's story follows a father whose daughter is enslaved by a mysterious man using black magic. It was remade in Hindi as Shaitaan (2024), which starred Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan, Janki Bodiwala, and Jyotika.
According to IMDb, Vash Level 2's synopsis reads: "Twelve years after saving his daughter Arya from a dark force, Atharva learns it never left her. When strange events begin again, he must fight to save her once more."
Vash won two National Awards—Best Gujarati Feature Film Award and Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Janki Bodiwala).
Reportedly, Vash Level 2 grossed over Rs 13.54 crore net at the Indian box office, surpassing its budget. It also performed better than its predecessor, which had a lifetime collection of Rs 2.95 crore.