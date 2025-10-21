Vash Level 2 OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Janki Bodiwala Starrer Supernatural Horror Film

Vash Level 2 OTT release update: Gujarati horror film Vash Level 2, the sequel to Vash (2023), Krishnadev Yagnik’s national award-winning supernatural thriller, is all set to make its digital debut soon. Starring Hitu Kanodia, Hiten Kumar and Janki Bodiwala, Vash Level 2 hit the screens on August 27, 2025 and received mixed to positive reviews. After almost two months of its theatrical release, the horror film will be released on OTT this October. Check out when and where Vash Level 2 is releasing online.