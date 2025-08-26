Aryan Khan Rewrites His Story, This Time From Behind The Camera

In such a politically charged and polarised environment, Outlook’s November 1, 2021 issue took a deeper look at the legacy of the star who was the real target behind the allegations made against his son. With Pakistani artist Rashid Rana’s beautiful portrait of SRK—made from thousands of photos—on its cover, the issue had actors and poets, academics and columnists, writing on what makes SRK’s star power so significant in the current times. Editor Chinki Sinha wrote on what it meant to grow up with his now iconic film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995) at a time when the politics of mandal-kamandal permeated the air. Writer-documentary filmmaker Paromita Vohra wrote on the star’s brand of Indianness that is difficult to box in exclusive categories. Poet and comic Varun Grover reflected on what it means to stand in solidarity with a superstar in today’s India. Jeevan Prakash Sharma reported on the loopholes in the Aryan Khan case. While academic Rachel Dwyer explained SRK’s globetrotting stardom, co-actor Sayani Gupta offered him a personalised tribute.