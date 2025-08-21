The Bads of Bollywood preview was dropped on August 20
It will release on Netflix on September 18, 2025
The show stars Bobby Deol, Lakshya, and Sahher Bambba, among others
Netflix dropped the teaser for Aryan Khan's directorial debut, The Bads of Bollywood, on August 20. It was launched at the grand event in Mumbai, which was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Aryan and the cast of the show.
The series has been created by Aryan, alongside co-creators Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan. They have also co-written the screenplay.
Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, Rajat Bedi, and Gautami Kapoor are part of the ensemble cast of The Bads of Bollywood.
The preview of Netflix’s The Bads of Bollywood takes us to the stylised yet chaotic world, which has self-aware humour. The cheeky, no-filter series will show what one can do to fulfil their dream, what they are willing to lose, and how far they can go to survive in Bollywood by facing a few Bollywood baddies.
Produced by Red Chillies Entertainments Pvt. Ltd, The Bads of Bollywood will premiere on Netflix on September 18, 2025.
At the event, Aryan took the centre stage and spoke about creating a story inspired by real emotions and human ambition. He said, "With The Ba***ds of Bollywood, I wanted to build a world that feels alive, a mix of glitz and grit, where ambition shines, egos clash, and nothing is ever as it seems."
"In Netflix, we found a partner who shared our creative vision—helping us tell the story exactly how it needed to be told, raw, stylised, and something the world has never experienced before," he added.
Proud father Shah Rukh Khan said, "It’s a proud moment to see Aryan carve out his vision with such clarity and edge. This is storytelling that’s sharp, self-aware, and unapologetically bold, and I think audiences on Netflix will connect to the heart of it as much as its style."