Aryan Khan And Suhana Khan Shower Love On Their 'Papa' On His First National Award Win: Our Hearts Are So Happy

Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and Gauri Khan penned heartfelt posts for Shah Rukh Khan as he won his first National Award for Jawan.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Aryan, Suhana, Shah Rukh Khan
Aryan and Suhana congratulate their father Shah Rukh Khan on winning his first National Award Photo: Instagram/Suhana Khan
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Shah Rukh Khan was honoured with the National Award on Tuesday

  • His children, Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan congratulated their father with a heartfelt post

  • Gauri Khan also penned a heartwarming note for her husband

In his career spanning over three decades, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan won his first National Award for his performance in Jawan (2023). The felicitation ceremony of the 71st National Film Awards was held on Tuesday at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. Shah Rukh, in a stylish black suit and salt-and-pepper look, received the honour from the President of India, Droupadi Murmu.

On his first National Award win, his wife Gauri Khan and children, Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan, congratulated the actor with heartfelt posts.

Aryan, Suhana congratulate their father Shah Rukh Khan

Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan congratulated their father on winning his first National Award.

They shared a joint post on Instagram with a carousel featuring Khan, all set for the ceremony. They captioned the post, "You always said you never win the silver, only lose the gold, but this Silver is Gold... Our hearts are so happy seeing you receive the prestigious National Award. Congratulations, Papa, we love you."

Winners of National Film Awards Ceremony 2025 - X/MIB
71st National Film Awards: Mohanlal, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Vikrant Massey Honoured By President Droupadi Murmu

BY Garima Das

Gauri Khan wishes Shah Rukh

Gauri Khan shared the same picture of her husband on her Instagram and wrote, "What a journey it's been @iamsrk. Congratulations on winning the National Award!!! So deserving... It's a result of your years of hard work and dedication. Now I'm designing a special mantle for this award."

Related Content
Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan reunite for King - X
Deepika Padukone Reunites With Shah Rukh Khan For King After Exit From Kalki 2898 AD Sequel

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Shah Rukh Khan shared the Best Actor award with Vikrant Massey, who bagged the award for 12th Fail. Rani Mukerji received the Best Actress Award for Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway. Interestingly, it was also the first National Award for both Massey and Mukerji.

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal was conferred with the country's highest honour for cinema - the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his contribution to Indian cinema. He was honoured with a shawl and a scroll. A short film was also played, paying a tribute to his legacy.

Published At:
