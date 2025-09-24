Shah Rukh Khan was honoured with the National Award on Tuesday
His children, Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan congratulated their father with a heartfelt post
Gauri Khan also penned a heartwarming note for her husband
In his career spanning over three decades, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan won his first National Award for his performance in Jawan (2023). The felicitation ceremony of the 71st National Film Awards was held on Tuesday at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. Shah Rukh, in a stylish black suit and salt-and-pepper look, received the honour from the President of India, Droupadi Murmu.
On his first National Award win, his wife Gauri Khan and children, Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan, congratulated the actor with heartfelt posts.
Aryan, Suhana congratulate their father Shah Rukh Khan
Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan congratulated their father on winning his first National Award.
They shared a joint post on Instagram with a carousel featuring Khan, all set for the ceremony. They captioned the post, "You always said you never win the silver, only lose the gold, but this Silver is Gold... Our hearts are so happy seeing you receive the prestigious National Award. Congratulations, Papa, we love you."
Gauri Khan wishes Shah Rukh
Gauri Khan shared the same picture of her husband on her Instagram and wrote, "What a journey it's been @iamsrk. Congratulations on winning the National Award!!! So deserving... It's a result of your years of hard work and dedication. Now I'm designing a special mantle for this award."
Shah Rukh Khan shared the Best Actor award with Vikrant Massey, who bagged the award for 12th Fail. Rani Mukerji received the Best Actress Award for Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway. Interestingly, it was also the first National Award for both Massey and Mukerji.
Malayalam superstar Mohanlal was conferred with the country's highest honour for cinema - the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his contribution to Indian cinema. He was honoured with a shawl and a scroll. A short film was also played, paying a tribute to his legacy.