Crystal Palace Vs Arsenal Live Score, Premier League: Arteta Experiments With Unusual Defensive Setup

Arsenal's Declan Rice, right, warms up prior to the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal in London, England, Sunday, May 24, 2026 (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Crystal Palace Vs Arsenal, Premier League Matchday 38 Live Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the English Premier League 2025-26, matchday 38 clash between Crystal Palace and Arsenal at Selhurst Park in London, England on Sunday (May 24, 2026). The Gunners have already secured the title after Manchester City's 1-1 draw with Bournemouth, and will lift the trophy after tonight's game. Up against them are a UEFA Conference League Final-focused Palace who have nothing on the line but pride. Follow the live football scores and updates from the Premier League match with us.

LIVE UPDATES

24 May 2026, 08:40:56 pm IST Crystal Palace Vs Arsenal Live Score, Premier League: 3' CRY 0-0 ARS Arsenal’s reshuffled setup is already catching the eye at Selhurst Park. Martin Zubimendi has started at right-back, while Cristhian Mosquera partners Christian Norgaard in central defence in a highly experimental lineup from Mikel Arteta. Despite the changes, Zubimendi, Mosquera and Riccardo Calafiori are all expected to play important roles in the upcoming clash against PSG.

24 May 2026, 08:34:49 pm IST Crystal Palace Vs Arsenal Live Score, Premier League: Kick Off! We are underway at Selhurst Park on the final day of the Premier League season.

24 May 2026, 08:22:24 pm IST Crystal Palace Vs Arsenal Live Score, Premier League: CRY Starting XI The Palace to face the Champions 👏 — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) May 24, 2026

24 May 2026, 08:21:32 pm IST Crystal Palace Vs Arsenal Live Score, Premier League: ARS Starting XI ⚪️ 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🔴



Your Premier League champions.



🤝 @deel — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 24, 2026