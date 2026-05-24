Crystal Palace Vs Arsenal Live Score, Premier League: Arteta Experiments With Unusual Defensive Setup

Crystal Palace Vs Arsenal Live Score, Premier League: 3' CRY 0-0 ARS
Arsenal’s reshuffled setup is already catching the eye at Selhurst Park. Martin Zubimendi has started at right-back, while Cristhian Mosquera partners Christian Norgaard in central defence in a highly experimental lineup from Mikel Arteta. Despite the changes, Zubimendi, Mosquera and Riccardo Calafiori are all expected to play important roles in the upcoming clash against PSG.
Crystal Palace Vs Arsenal Live Score, Premier League: Kick Off!
We are underway at Selhurst Park on the final day of the Premier League season.
Crystal Palace Vs Arsenal Live Score, Premier League: CRY Starting XI
Crystal Palace Vs Arsenal Live Score, Premier League: ARS Starting XI
Crystal Palace Vs Arsenal Live Score, Premier League: Hi All!
Good evening, everyone. We are building up to the start of the matchday 38 (final day) fixture between The Gunners and Palace. Watch this space for live updates!