Crystal Palace Vs Arsenal Live Score, Premier League: Arteta Experiments With Unusual Defensive Setup

Crystal Palace Vs Arsenal Live Updates, Premier League Matchday 38: Arsenal are on top with 82 points, while Palace lie 15th with 45 points in the league. Catch all the action from the EPL 2025-26, matchday 38 fixture at Selhurst Park

D
Deepak Joshi
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Crystal Palace Vs Arsenal Live Score, Premier League: Gunners Set For Coronation At Selhurst Park
Arsenal's Declan Rice, right, warms up prior to the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal in London, England, Sunday, May 24, 2026 (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Crystal Palace Vs Arsenal, Premier League Matchday 38 Live Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the English Premier League 2025-26, matchday 38 clash between Crystal Palace and Arsenal at Selhurst Park in London, England on Sunday (May 24, 2026). The Gunners have already secured the title after Manchester City's 1-1 draw with Bournemouth, and will lift the trophy after tonight's game. Up against them are a UEFA Conference League Final-focused Palace who have nothing on the line but pride. Follow the live football scores and updates from the Premier League match with us.
LIVE UPDATES

Crystal Palace Vs Arsenal Live Score, Premier League: 3' CRY 0-0 ARS

Arsenal’s reshuffled setup is already catching the eye at Selhurst Park. Martin Zubimendi has started at right-back, while Cristhian Mosquera partners Christian Norgaard in central defence in a highly experimental lineup from Mikel Arteta. Despite the changes, Zubimendi, Mosquera and Riccardo Calafiori are all expected to play important roles in the upcoming clash against PSG.

Crystal Palace Vs Arsenal Live Score, Premier League: Kick Off!

We are underway at Selhurst Park on the final day of the Premier League season.

Crystal Palace Vs Arsenal Live Score, Premier League: CRY Starting XI

Crystal Palace Vs Arsenal Live Score, Premier League: ARS Starting XI

Crystal Palace Vs Arsenal Live Score, Premier League: Hi All!

Good evening, everyone. We are building up to the start of the matchday 38 (final day) fixture between The Gunners and Palace. Watch this space for live updates!

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