Iranian Women Footballers Train With Brisbane Roar After Receiving Asylum In Australia
Two members of the Iran women's national football team, Fatemeh Pasandideh and Atefeh Ramezanisadeh, were pictured training with Brisbane Roar in Brisbane after being granted asylum in Australia. The pair joined a practice session with the club’s women’s squad and appeared in photos shared on Instagram, marking their first public appearance since receiving humanitarian visas following the team’s exit from the AFC Women's Asian Cup. While the two players remained in Australia, the rest of the Iranian delegation travelled from Malaysia to Oman after a turbulent episode in which several players initially accepted asylum offers before later deciding to return home.
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