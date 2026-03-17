Iranian Women Footballers Train With Brisbane Roar After Receiving Asylum In Australia

Iranian soccer player's Fatemeh Pasandideh, fourth from right at front row, and Atefeh Ramezanisadeh, fourth from left at front row, pose for a photo with the Brisbane Roar women's A-League team at a training session in Brisbane, Australia. | Photo: Brisbane Roar via AP

1/4 Iranian soccer player Atefeh Ramezanisadeh, right, is welcomed to a Brisbane Roar club training session in Brisbane, Australia. | Photo: Brisbane Roar via AP





2/4 Iranian soccer player Fatemeh Pasandideh kicks a ball at a Brisbane Roar club training session in Brisbane, Australia. | Photo: Brisbane Roar via AP





3/4 Iranian soccer player Atefeh Ramezanisadeh kicks a ball at a Brisbane Roar club training session in Brisbane, Australia. | Photo: Brisbane Roar via AP





4/4 Iran players pose for a team photo ahead of the Women's Asian Cup soccer match between Iran and the Philippines in Robina, Australia, Sunday, March 8, 2026. | Photo: Dave Hunt/AAPImage via AP,File





