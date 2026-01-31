India Vs Nepal Highlights, SAFF U-19 Women's Championship 2026: Young Tigresses Open Campaign With Victory

Pearl Fernandes celebrating after scoring a goal. IndianFootball/X

Hello and welcome to the highlights of the India vs Nepal SAFF U-19 Women's Championship 2026 match at the Pokhara Rangasala Stadium at Pokhara, Nepal. The Indian U17 women's team played their first match of the campaign against the hosts and secured a 1-0 victory. India started the match on frontfoot and dominated throughout the game. The winning goal came from Pearl Fernandes early in the second half. Under new head coach Pamela Conti, the U17 team is using this higher-age group tournament as part of its preparations for the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup. Catch the highlights and key updates from the IND vs NEP football match, as it happened.

LIVE UPDATES

31 Jan 2026, 01:26:36 pm IST India Vs Nepal Live Score, SAFF U-19 Women's Championship 2026: Welcome! Welcome, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering India U17’s match against Nepal U19 in the SAFF U-19 Women's Championship. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.

31 Jan 2026, 01:57:15 pm IST India Vs Nepal Live Score, SAFF U-19 Women's Championship 2026: Start Time, Streaming The match kicks off at 02:45 pm IST. The India vs Nepal, SAFF U19 Championship 2026 match will be live-streamed on the Sportzworkz YouTube Channel in India. The match will not be televised on any TV channel in the country.

31 Jan 2026, 02:21:41 pm IST India Vs Nepal Live Score, SAFF U-19 Women's Championship 2026: Start Time, Streaming Julan Nongmaithem continues as captain and Munni starts on goal. Here is the line-up that Pamela Conti is going with for India's face-off with Nepal: India U17 head coach Pamela Conti names her first Starting XI 📃



Watch 🇮🇳🆚🇳🇵 LIVE 📺 https://t.co/8qh5tfkl5Z#INDNEP #U19SAFFWomens2026 #YoungTigresses #IndianFootball ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/sYqulKhZhM — Indian Football (@IndianFootball) January 31, 2026

31 Jan 2026, 02:41:19 pm IST India Vs Nepal Live Score, SAFF U-19 Women's Championship 2026: National Anthems The two teams have walked out to the pitch after warming up. It is time now for the national anthems: first India's, then Nepal's. Kick-off to follow soon after.

31 Jan 2026, 02:48:40 pm IST India Vs Nepal Live Score, SAFF U-19 Women's Championship 2026: Kick-Off! It's time! The match gets underway at the Pokhara Rangasala Stadium. India kicking from right to left and Nepal from left to right in the first half.

31 Jan 2026, 02:59:15 pm IST India Vs Nepal Live Score, SAFF U-19 Women's Championship 2026: IND Dominate Possession India are the one who are building up the play with short passes and often reaching the edge of the Nepal penalty box. They have also tried to open up the goal with through passes but haven't been able to nail the timing. Nepal fall back to structure.

31 Jan 2026, 03:01:33 pm IST India Vs Nepal Live Score, SAFF U-19 Women's Championship 2026: IND Miss Easy Opportunity India are utlising the right wing so far for the build up of attack and from the right wing arrives a cross which Alva Senjam fails to get a clean connection on. She lands the header but it came off miscued and goes wide of the post. She was free and should have kept it on target.

31 Jan 2026, 03:25:51 pm IST India Vs Nepal Live Score, SAFF U-19 Women's Championship 2026: 37' IND 0-0 NEP Nepali player is getting some medical attention after a collision on the field. We are 37 minutes into the game and no team has been able to take a lead yet as the score line says 0-0.

31 Jan 2026, 03:42:09 pm IST India Vs Nepal Live Score, SAFF U-19 Women's Championship 2026: Half-Time! That's the whistle and with it the stoppage comes to an end. Both set of players are going back to the dug out and the score line is still at 0-0 as no team has been able to take a lead so far.

31 Jan 2026, 04:07:36 pm IST India Vs Nepal Live Score, SAFF U-19 Women's Championship 2026: 57' IND 1-0 NEP India go ahead early in the second half and Nepal concede. Some sloppy defending from the hosts. India wins back the ball and puts in a cut back which gets slotted in by Pearl Fernandes. India have played good football so far and the goal is the reward of their performance.

31 Jan 2026, 04:19:12 pm IST India Vs Nepal Live Score, SAFF U-19 Women's Championship 2026: 68' IND 1-0 NEP India keep the pressure on Nepal's goal as they keep shining attacks. This time a battle for possession sees India come out on top and the through ball beats both the goalkeeper and the defenders to go beyond the goalline. There was no Indian forward to tap it in. Nepal feeling the pressure.

31 Jan 2026, 04:36:44 pm IST India Vs Nepal Live Score, SAFF U-19 Women's Championship 2026: 86' IND 1-0 NEP Nepal gets a free kick from a good position, but the delivery inside the box is easily cleared by the Indian defenders. India hold on to the lead and with minutes remaining in the regulation time, they can sense a victory here. Although the final minutes will require a good defensive performance from the young tigresses.