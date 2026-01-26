Leicester City Sack Marti Cifuentes After Just Six Months In Charge

Leicester City have sacked Marti Cifuentes after just six months in charge, with the club languishing 14th in the Championship and six points off the play-off places

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Leicester City Sack Marti Cifuentes After Just Six Months In Charge
Marti Cifuentes, who has left Leicester.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Leicester City have sacked Marti Cifuentes after six months in charge, with the club 14th in the Championship

  • Final straw was a 2–1 home defeat to Oxford United, leaving Leicester six points off the play-off spots

  • Chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha called it a difficult decision not taken lightly

Leicester City have sacked Marti Cifuentes after just six months in charge at the King Power Stadium.

The Spaniard was appointed as the successor to Ruud van Nistelrooy last July, but leaves with Leicester languishing 14th in the Championship and six points off the play-off places.

A 2-1 home defeat to struggling Oxford United proved the final straw for Leicester's hierarchy, who wielded the axe on Sunday.

In a statement released on the club's official website, chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said: "This has been a difficult decision and not one I have taken lightly.

"I would like to thank Marti for the total commitment he has shown during his time at Leicester City.

"He gave everything to the role and worked tirelessly to help us achieve our targets.

"However, I believe this is the right step at this time to improve performances and results, and to act in the best interests of Leicester City Football Club. Marti leaves with our thanks and our best wishes for the future."

Related Content
Related Content

Leicester won just 10 of 29 Championship fixtures under Cifuentes, drawing eight, and losing 11.

He had a win percentage in the second tier of 34.38 per cent, and a points-per-game average of 1.31.

First team coach Andy King will take charge of the Foxes on an interim basis. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs NZ: Abhishek Sharma Hits Second Fastest Fifty By An Indian, Narrowly Misses Mentor's Mark

  2. India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: Harshit Rana Owns Devon Conway Again, Dismisses Him For Fifth Time On The Ongoing Tour

  3. India Vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: Hardik Pandya Stuns Guwahati With Diving Catch To Dismiss Conway – Watch

  4. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan Still Awaiting Government Nod Despite Naming Squad, Says Mohsin Naqvi

  5. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Elite Group D: Mumbai Reach QF With Bonus-Point Win; J&K Drew Against Puducherry To Retain KO Hopes

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026: Elina Svitolina Ends Mirra Andreeva's Campaign; Ukrainian Set To Face Coco Gauff In Quarters

  2. Australian Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Sets Grand Slam Record, Coco Gauff Moves Into Quarters

  3. Australian Open 2026: Novak Djokovic Set For Record-Setting Quarter-Final Appearance After Jakub Mensik's Withdrawal

  4. Elina Svitolina Vs Mirra Andreeva, Australian Open: Ukrainian Sets Up Coco Gauff QF Clash

  5. Alex de Minaur Vs Alexander Bublik, Australian Open 2026: Home Favourite Cruises Into Quarter-Finals

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Exide Kolkata Literary Meet: ‘Women’s Household Culture Holds Real History of Hindi Heartland’

  2. Couple Jump from Second Floor to Escape Harassment by Hindu Outfit Members

  3. Lalu's Daughter Alleges RJD Control Has Slipped To ‘Infiltrators’ Ahead Of National Meet

  4. Professor Stabbed To Death At Malad Railway Station After Train Argument

  5. Stalin Says No Place For Hindi In Tamil Nadu

Entertainment News

  1. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  2. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  3. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  4. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  5. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. Minneapolis Nurse Shot Dead During ICE Operation Amid Protests, National Guard Deployed

  2. US Sees Path To Lift India Tariffs As Russian Oil Buys Drop

  3. Amid Escalating Tensions With US, Canada’s PM Urges Citizens To 'Buy Canadian'

  4. Danish PM Says Trump Comments On NATO Role In Afghanistan 'Unacceptable'

  5. Russian Air Attacks Hit Ukraine’s Power Grid, Leaving 1.2 Million Without Electricity

Latest Stories

  1. KIWG 2026: Ladakh And ITBP Set Up Women's Ice Hockey Final, Army Thrash J&K In Men's Category; Snowfall Affects Skating

  2. Uddhav Says BJP Can’t Finish Sena (UBT), Calls It An Idea

  3. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights Round 6 Day 3: CHD, SAUR Win Big, MUM, SER On Verge Of Victory

  4. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Report: Cloudy Skies with Light Rain Possible

  5. Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Sunny Deol–Varun Dhawan Film Opens Strong

  6. Sinner Vs Spizzirri Highlights, Australian Open 2026 3rd Round: World No. 2 Battles Heat To Book Fourth Round Spot

  7. Australian Open Day 7 Highlights: Djokovic Brings Up 400th Slam Win; Osaka Pulls Out; Wawrinka Bids Adieu

  8. IMD Issues Heavy Snowfall Alert for Jammu & Kashmir Valley