Zarine Khan, Mother Of Sussanne And Zayed Khan, Passes Away At 81; Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad Pay Last Respects

Actor-filmmaker Sanjay Khan's wife Zarine Khan passed away on Friday
Zarine is survived by her husband and their children, Sussanne, Simone Arora, Farah Ali Khan and Zayed Khan
Zarine's ex-son-in-law, Hrithik Roshan arrived to pay his last respects
Zarine Khan, mother of Sussanne and Zayed Khan, and former mother-in-law of actor Hrithik Roshan, and wife of actor-filmmaker Sanjay Khan, breathed her last on Friday (November 7) morning.
Zarine Khan dies
Reportedly, Zarine was suffering from age-related ailments for a long time. She died at her residence in Mumbai at the age of 81.
Several celebrities from the film fraternity, including Hrithik Roshan, his girlfriend Saba Azad, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Bobby Deol, Jackie Shroff, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, and Neelam Kothari, among others, arrived to pay their last respects to Zarine Khan.
Zarine is survived by her husband, Sanjay, and their children, Sussanne, Simone Arora, Farah Ali Khan and Zayed Khan.
About Zarine Khan
Zarine got married to Sanjay Khan in 1966. She also appeared in a few films, such as Tere Ghar Ke Saamne and Ek Phool Do Mali. She was a known figure in the film fraternity and a pillar of strength to her family.
Zarine shared a warm bond with Hrithik
Even after her daughter Sussanne's separation from Hrithik, Zarine shared a warm bond with the actor. In 2015, when Zarine launched her cookbook, Hrithik gave a shoutout to her on X and even addressed her as “mom.” She told IANS, “He is the father of my grandchildren and we are bonded for life,” and added, “When the divorce went through, she (Sussanne) didn’t make a hue and cry. We are a family and we always have been family and friends together.”