Zarine Khan, Mother Of Sussanne And Zayed Khan, Passes Away At 81; Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad Pay Last Respects

Zarine shared a warm bond with Hrithik

Even after her daughter Sussanne's separation from Hrithik, Zarine shared a warm bond with the actor. In 2015, when Zarine launched her cookbook, Hrithik gave a shoutout to her on X and even addressed her as “mom.” She told IANS, “He is the father of my grandchildren and we are bonded for life,” and added, “When the divorce went through, she (Sussanne) didn’t make a hue and cry. We are a family and we always have been family and friends together.”