Veteran Marathi Actor Daya Dongre Passes Away At 85

"On screen she was irrational & unfair but in person, a gentle soul who made many tasty meals for me standing in the kitchen of her Mahim home. I just had to tell her what i felt like eating & it would be there. The only person who could scold me after my mother passed away. I do understand the philosophy behind death, but loss of mothers leaves an irreplaceable void… today my heart sinks yet again. I mourn her absence with Dongre-Dandekar families & pray that her soul attains SAD-GATI. Love you Mavshi (sic)," Nitish Bharadwaj wrote.