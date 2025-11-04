Veteran Marathi Actor Daya Dongre Passes Away At 85

Veteran actress Daya Dongre died on November 3, 2025, due to age-related illness
Actor Nitish Bharadwaj mourned the loss of his on-screen mother with a heartfelt tribute
Daya Dongre left behind a legacy of memorable roles in Marathi films, television and theatre
Renowned Marathi actor Daya Dongre passed away on November 3 due to age-related illness. She was 85. Over her illustrious career, Dongre gave some of the most memorable and impactful roles in Marathi cinema, TV serials and theatre, and earned several awards.
Actor Nitish Bharadwaj, who played Lord Krishna in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, penned an emotional tribute for his 'second mother'.
Nitish shared a warm bond with Daya Dongre both off and on screen. Both shared the same screen space in the 1987 Marathi movie, Khatyal Sasu Nathal Soon, which also starred Laxmikant Berde, Varsha Usgaonkar, and Prema Kiran.
Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor wrote that Dongre played his first 'beloved mother' in his first feature film. He also wrote that she always kept in touch to know his welfare.
"On screen she was irrational & unfair but in person, a gentle soul who made many tasty meals for me standing in the kitchen of her Mahim home. I just had to tell her what i felt like eating & it would be there. The only person who could scold me after my mother passed away. I do understand the philosophy behind death, but loss of mothers leaves an irreplaceable void… today my heart sinks yet again. I mourn her absence with Dongre-Dandekar families & pray that her soul attains SAD-GATI. Love you Mavshi (sic)," Nitish Bharadwaj wrote.
Who was Daya Dongre?
Daya Dongre was born as Daya Modak on March 11, 1940, in Amravati, Maharashtra. Her family was deeply involved in the arts. Her mother, Yamunatai Modak, was an actor, while her aunt, Shanta Modak, was a renowned singer and performer. She won the All India Radio singing competition at a very young age and started acting at the age of 16 with the play Rambha. She continued her passion for acting even after being married. She got full support from her husband, Sharad.
Dongre soon became a popular face in the Marathi cinema and theatre. Her performances in Tuzhi Majhi Jodi Jamli Re, Lekure Udand Jali, Nanda Saukhya Bhare and Yachasathi Kela Hota Atthahas, among others, earned her praise and recognition.
She also gained popularity with her role in Gajara on Doordarshan. Maaybaap, Atmavishwas, Navri Mile Navryala, Naqaab, Lalchi, Awhan, and Swami are some of her notable works.
The Government of Maharashtra honoured Dongre for her remarkable roles in Maaybaap and Khatyal Saasu Nathal Soon.