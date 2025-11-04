Renowned Flautist Dipak Sarma Passes Away At 57 In Chennai

Dipak Sarma died on November 3 at a hospital in Chennai
The renowned flautist had been suffering from prolonged liver disease
A disciple of Hariprasad Chaurasia, Sarma collaborated with musical legends like Bhupen Hazarika and Zubeen Garg
Internationally acclaimed flautist Dipak Sarma breathed his last on Monday (November 3) morning at the age of 57. Sarma, who had been receiving treatment in Chennai, passed away at 6:15 am after suffering from liver disease for a prolonged period.
A disciple of the legendary flautist Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, Sarma was battling chronic liver disease for the past few years and went to Chennai last month for advanced treatment. Before going to Chennai, he had been receiving treatment at Guwahati's Nemcare Hospital. Despite his ill health, Sarma didn't stop playing the flute from his hospital bed.
Assam lost yet another gem after cultural icon Zubeen Garg, who passed away on September 19 in Singapore. Sarma's untimely demise is a huge loss to the Assamese music industry.
Who was Dipak Sarma?
Born in Panigaon, Nalbari, on August 23, 1968, the maestro touched countless hearts and earned global admiration with his soulful melodies, enriched Assamese music and brought glory to the state. Over his career, he collaborated with some of the cultural gems of Assam, including Dr. Bhupen Hazarika and Zubeen Garg.
He also worked as a music director for several Assamese films, including Jonky Panoi, Jatinga Ityadi, and Luitak Vetibo Kune.
He received several prestigious awards, including Best Musician of the Year (2006) – N.E.T.V. Private Channel, Sangeet Prabha Award and Assam Sports Cultural Jury Award in 2007 and Jams of Assam in 2008.
Assam's CM Himanta Biswa Sarma paid a heartfelt tribute to Dipak Sarma. "Deeply anguished to learn about the untimely demise of eminent flutist Dipak Sarma, who has contributed immensely towards Assamese music and popularised flute as a musical instrument. My sincere condolences to the bereaved family members and well-wishers. Om Shanti," he wrote on X.
Singer Papon is "shocked to hear about Dipak Sarma‘s untimely demise." "Assam will miss you Dipak da. Your flute will forever sing in Assam’s wind," he wrote.
May Dipak Sarma's soul rest in peace and we offer our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.