Zubeen Garg's Final Film Roi Roi Binale Witnesses Massive Turnout With 100% Occupancy Across Assam; Fans Turn Emotional

Roi Roi Binale features Zubeen Garg's "original voice" recordings as a tribute to the late icon.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Zubeen Gargs Roi Roi Binale
Zubeen Garg's Roi Roi Binale housefull in Assam Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Zubeen Garg's Roi Roi Binale is playing on 92 screens nationwide with over 150 daily shows in cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Dehradun, Patna, Bhubaneswar, Jaipur, Goa, and Indore, among others

  • The film marks Garg's last appearance on screen

  • The musical drama features Zubeen Garg's "original voice" recordings as a tribute to the late artist

Assamese film Roi Roi Binale, Zubeen Garg's last on-screen appearance, hit the theatres on October 31 across 46 cities in India, with over 800 screenings nationwide. Directed by Rajesh Bhuyan, it was Garg's dream project, which he had been planning for nearly 19 years, and had completed just before his tragic death in Singapore on September 19, 2025. For one week, no other movie will be shown in cinema halls across Assam, except Roi Roi Binale.

Thousands of fans, braving the heavy rains, flocked to theatres for the early morning 4:25 AM show to pay their final tribute to the cultural icon. Every screening across the state is house full, and the tickets for the entire first week have already been sold out. According to PTI, Zubeen Garg's musical opened packed shows in every theatre and is expected to become a game-changer, breaking all past box office records of Assamese cinema.

Assam to donate GST revenue from Zubeen Garg's Roi Roi Binale to his foundation - X
Assam Govt To Donate GST Share From Zubeen Garg's Last Film Roi Roi Binale To Kalaguru Artiste Foundation

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Tears and tributes for Zubeen Garg

Assam and the entire northeast are reeling from the death of Zubeen Garg. To pay special tribute to the legendary singer, several movie theatres in Assam reserved a special seat for the late singer and decorated it with gamosas (a traditional handwoven piece which signifies the highest regard in Assamese culture). In some theatres, candles were lit in front of Zubeen Garg’s portrait, with several visitors paying their last respect with prayers. Audiences from all age groups were seen watching the first day, first show of Roi Roi Binale. Many turned emotional, leaving the theatres, while some broke down into tears to see their most beloved star for one last time on screen.

Related Content
Related Content

Director Bhuyan told NDTV, "This is not Zubeen's movie, it's people's movie." He added, "People came at 4 AM for a movie release. It's historic."

Producer Shyamantak Gautam said, "Phenomenal response, every screening is house full," adding, "We are getting queries for the movie from abroad as well."

Tezpur Residents Lit Candles and Pray Demanding Justice for Assam™s Cultural Icon Zubeen Garg Sonitpur, Sep 27 - IMAGO / ANI News
Assamese Icon Zubeen Garg’s Ashes Immersed In The Brahmaputra, Fulfilling Final Wish

BY Outlook News Desk

About Roi Roi Binale

Roi Roi Binale, Assam's first musical drama, features Zubeen Garg in the lead role. He played a visually impaired rockstar in the film. The story revolves around his life and his struggle. Garg's "original voice" recordings are used as a tribute to the late artist. The film features 11 songs, composed by Zubeen himself. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Proteas Eye Series Victory Against PAK In Lahore

  2. Bangladesh Vs West Indies Live Score, 3rd T20I: Hosts Play For Pride As Windies Chase Clean Sweep

  3. Zimbabwe Vs Afghanistan Live Score, 2nd T20I: AFG Eye Series-Sealing Win In Harare

  4. ‘Chak De!’ Returns: India Forge Fabulous New Chapter In Women’s Cricket

  5. The Making Of Jemimah Rodrigues: How Mumbai Prodigy Soared To India's Cricketing Zenith

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  2. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  3. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  4. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  5. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Heavy Rains from Cyclone Montha Swell Krishna River; Officials Warn of Flood Risk

  2. How The RSS Has Become A Cultural Hegemon

  3. Uttarakhand High Court Orders Action Against BJP Leader Over Alleged Role In Communal Violence Plot

  4. Anand Mishra: Former IPS Officer And BJP’s New Face From Buxar

  5. Sukhu Promises Old Pension Scheme, Free Healthcare if INDIA Bloc Wins Bihar

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  2. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  3. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  4. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  5. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

World News

  1. Sudan Civil War: At Least 1,500 Reportedly Killed in Two Days as El-Fasher Falls to RSF, Army Withdraws

  2. Indian-Origin Businessman Killed After Confronting Man Urinating on His Car in Canada

  3. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  4. 19 Days After Declaring Peace, Israel Hits Gaza With Airstrikes - In Photos

  5. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

Latest Stories

  1. Sagittarius November 2025 Horoscope: Progressive Month With Steady Growth In Education, Career, Finances, And Love

  2. Kalinga Literary Festival 2026: Booker Prize Winners To Lead Line-Up In Bhubaneswar

  3. Cyclone Montha Update: Weakened System Triggers Heavy Rainfall in West Bengal and Gujarat

  4. ‘Chak De!’ Returns: India Forge Fabulous New Chapter In Women’s Cricket

  5. Himachal High Court Issues Notice to State and KCCB over Alleged Misuse of Funds in Dehra Bypoll

  6. Mohun Bagan Vs East Bengal Live Streaming, AIFF Super Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch Kolkata Derby

  7. Capricorn November 2025 Horoscope: Steady Month With Growth In Career, Finances, Education, And Relationships

  8. Dempo SC 1-1 Chennaiyin FC Highlights, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Spoils Shared Between Golden Eagles And Marina Machans