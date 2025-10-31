Zubeen Garg's Final Film Roi Roi Binale Witnesses Massive Turnout With 100% Occupancy Across Assam; Fans Turn Emotional

Zubeen Garg's Roi Roi Binale is playing on 92 screens nationwide with over 150 daily shows in cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Dehradun, Patna, Bhubaneswar, Jaipur, Goa, and Indore, among others
The film marks Garg's last appearance on screen
The musical drama features Zubeen Garg's "original voice" recordings as a tribute to the late artist
Assamese film Roi Roi Binale, Zubeen Garg's last on-screen appearance, hit the theatres on October 31 across 46 cities in India, with over 800 screenings nationwide. Directed by Rajesh Bhuyan, it was Garg's dream project, which he had been planning for nearly 19 years, and had completed just before his tragic death in Singapore on September 19, 2025. For one week, no other movie will be shown in cinema halls across Assam, except Roi Roi Binale.
Thousands of fans, braving the heavy rains, flocked to theatres for the early morning 4:25 AM show to pay their final tribute to the cultural icon. Every screening across the state is house full, and the tickets for the entire first week have already been sold out. According to PTI, Zubeen Garg's musical opened packed shows in every theatre and is expected to become a game-changer, breaking all past box office records of Assamese cinema.
Tears and tributes for Zubeen Garg
Assam and the entire northeast are reeling from the death of Zubeen Garg. To pay special tribute to the legendary singer, several movie theatres in Assam reserved a special seat for the late singer and decorated it with gamosas (a traditional handwoven piece which signifies the highest regard in Assamese culture). In some theatres, candles were lit in front of Zubeen Garg’s portrait, with several visitors paying their last respect with prayers. Audiences from all age groups were seen watching the first day, first show of Roi Roi Binale. Many turned emotional, leaving the theatres, while some broke down into tears to see their most beloved star for one last time on screen.
Director Bhuyan told NDTV, "This is not Zubeen's movie, it's people's movie." He added, "People came at 4 AM for a movie release. It's historic."
Producer Shyamantak Gautam said, "Phenomenal response, every screening is house full," adding, "We are getting queries for the movie from abroad as well."
About Roi Roi Binale
Roi Roi Binale, Assam's first musical drama, features Zubeen Garg in the lead role. He played a visually impaired rockstar in the film. The story revolves around his life and his struggle. Garg's "original voice" recordings are used as a tribute to the late artist. The film features 11 songs, composed by Zubeen himself.