Zubeen Garg's Final Film Roi Roi Binale Witnesses Massive Turnout With 100% Occupancy Across Assam; Fans Turn Emotional

Tears and tributes for Zubeen Garg

Assam and the entire northeast are reeling from the death of Zubeen Garg. To pay special tribute to the legendary singer, several movie theatres in Assam reserved a special seat for the late singer and decorated it with gamosas (a traditional handwoven piece which signifies the highest regard in Assamese culture). In some theatres, candles were lit in front of Zubeen Garg’s portrait, with several visitors paying their last respect with prayers. Audiences from all age groups were seen watching the first day, first show of Roi Roi Binale. Many turned emotional, leaving the theatres, while some broke down into tears to see their most beloved star for one last time on screen.