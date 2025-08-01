Aanand L Rai Calls AI-Altered Version Of Raanjhanaa 'Deeply Upsetting'

Aanand L Rai slammed the AI-altered re-release of Raanjhanaa
He neither supports nor approves of the AI-modified version of Dhanush-Sonam Kapoor starrer
He called it "deeply upsetting"
Filmmaker Aanand L Rai has strongly criticised the re-release of his 2013 romantic drama Raanjhanaa with an AI-powered ending. The altered version, titled Ambikapathy, was released in Tamil in theatres on August 1 with an AI-generated “happy ending”. In a note on social media, Rai said that he neither supports nor approves of the AI-modified version of Raanjhanaa. He called it "deeply upsetting" and an "abject betrayal" of what he and his team had made.
Aanand L Rai opposes the AI-altered version of Raanjhanaa
In his note, Rai wrote that the past three weeks have been surreal and deeply upsetting. He also wrote that to watch Raanjhanaa, which was "born out of care, conflict, collaboration, and creative risk", is being "altered, repackaged, and re-released" without his knowledge or consent, and it is devastating for him. "What makes it worse is the complete ease and casualness with which it’s been done," Rai wrote.
He says no to AI
Rai clearly stated that he neither supports nor endorses the AI-altered version of the Dhanush-Sonam Kapoor starrer. He calls it "unauthorised" and clarified that neither he nor his team had a role in making it. "And whatever it claims to be, it is not the film we intended, or made," he added.
"This was never just a film to us. It was shaped by human hands, human flaws, and human feeling. What’s now being circulated is not a tribute. It is a reckless takeover that strips the work of its intent, its context, and its soul," the filmmaker said further.
He also claimed that the writer, actors, composer, lyricist, editor, technicians, and crew were not consulted or heard.
Recently, Eros International, the producer of the film, released an official statement to India Today, where the production house criticised Rai for making "factually incorrect" remarks against them.
An excerpt of the statement said, "These remarks are not only factually incorrect and misleading, but appear to be a deliberate negative PR stunt designed to distract public and industry attention from serious and ongoing legal matters concerning Mr. Rai and Colour Yellow Productions Pvt. Ltd. We view Mr. Rai’s public outburst, especially timed just days after these disclosures, as a conscious attempt to shift focus away from the legal and governance issues he currently face".