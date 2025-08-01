Aanand L Rai Calls AI-Altered Version Of Raanjhanaa 'Deeply Upsetting'

Recently, Eros International, the producer of the film, released an official statement to India Today, where the production house criticised Rai for making "factually incorrect" remarks against them.



An excerpt of the statement said, "These remarks are not only factually incorrect and misleading, but appear to be a deliberate negative PR stunt designed to distract public and industry attention from serious and ongoing legal matters concerning Mr. Rai and Colour Yellow Productions Pvt. Ltd. We view Mr. Rai’s public outburst, especially timed just days after these disclosures, as a conscious attempt to shift focus away from the legal and governance issues he currently face".