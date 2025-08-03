Girona Vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Club Friendly Match

Wolverhampton Wanderers face Spanish side Girona in their penultimate pre-season friendly match at Estadi Montilivi in Catalonia, Spain, on Sunday (August 3, 2025). Here's all you need to know about the Wolves vs Girona football match.
Vítor Pereira's Wolves have been on the road for some time. After their 16th-place finish in the league, the West Midlands outfit started the preparation for the new season in earnest. They played a couple of pre-season games in Portugal, against local side Santa Clara (lost 1-2) and fellow travellers Burnley (1-1).
Back home for a brief period, they were held to a 1-1 draw by Stoke City. It was followed by a defeat at the hands of visiting Lens, with the French side winning 3-1 at Bescot.
On the road again, they are up against La Liga side Girona in Spain. The Wolves will be back home for their warm-up against another Spanish side, Celta Vigo, on Saturday. Then the competitive season will start with a home meeting against Manchester City on August 16, 2025.
Girona have been busy too. Michel's men have played five pre-season games so far, and have won two and drew one. In their last outing, they beat Deportivo Alaves 1-0.
After tonight's Wolves affair, the Gironistes from Catalonia will travel to Italy to take on Serie A champions Napoli on Saturday. Six days later, they will host Rayo Vallecano in La Liga.
Girona Vs Wolverhampton Wanderers, Club Friendly 2025: Live Streaming
When to watch Girona Vs Wolverhampton Wanderers, Club Friendly 2025?
The Girona Vs Wolverhampton Wanderers, Club Friendly 2025 will be played on Sunday, 3 August at 11:30 pm IST.
Where to watch Girona Vs Wolverhampton Wanderers, Club Friendly 2025?
The Girona vs Wolverhampton Wanderers, Club Friendly 2025, will be broadcast and streamed across multiple platforms. Viewers in Great Britain and the Republic of Ireland can watch the match on Premier Sports 2 and the Premier Sports Player. In Spain, it will be available on Movistar+, 3Cat, and Esport3, while international audiences can catch the action on Wolves TV.