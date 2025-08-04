Manchester United Vs Everton Live Streaming, Premier League Summer Series 2025: When, Where To Watch

The Premier League Summer Series 2025 in the United States will conclude with a clash between Manchester United and Everton at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia. Watch the Manchester United vs Everton pre-season football match live.
Despite an underwhelming 2024-25 season, Ruben Amorim's United are having a great outing in the four-team event. They have registered wins over West Ham United (2-1) and Bournemouth (4-1), and a win against Everton will give them the trophy. Bournemouth and West Ham meet in the early kickoff.
After losing both their matches, David Moyes' Everton can't win this Summer Series, of course. The Toffees can certainly end their American tour on a high, but it will be easier said than done. They trail United 71-96 in the head-to-head record (215 matches).
Manchester United will play one more friendly, against Fiorentina, on Saturday, before hosting Arsenal in their first Premier League match of the season on August 17, 2025. Everton, who will travel to Leeds United on August 19 for their league opener, are scheduled to host AS Roma in their final warm-up game on Saturday.
Manchester United Vs Everton, Premier League Summer Series 2025: Live Streaming
When to watch Manchester United vs Everton, Premier League Summer Series 2025 match?
The Manchester United vs Everton, Premier League Summer Series 2025 match will be played on Monday, 4 August at 2:30 am IST.
Where to watch Manchester United vs Everton, Premier League Summer Series 2025 match?
The Manchester United vs Everton match will be broadcast and streamed across several platforms. In India, viewers can catch the game on Star Sports Select HD1 and Star Sports Select 1, as well as through the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.