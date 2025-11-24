Man United Vs Everton Live Streaming, Premier League 2025-26: Where To Watch MUN V EVE On TV & Online?

Manchester United take on Everton in the Premier League
Toffees come into this game on the back of a 2-0 win over Fulham
United snatched a late draw against Spurs
Manchester United return to Premier League action post the international break, as they take on Everton at Old Trafford on Monday, November 24 (Tuesday, November 25 IST). Ruben Amorim's side are high on confidence and will look to continue their fine run against an inconsistent Toffees.
The Red Devils grabbed a late draw against Tottenham in their previous Premier League fixture, thanks to Matthijs de Ligt. United are currently 10th in the EPL points table but a victory could see them leap over the likes of Spurs and Bournemouth.
As for Everton, David Moyes' side are in 13th spot and in need of a win. They earned a solid 2-0 win over Fulham before the break but have been inconsistent so far in the league. Moyes returns to his old hunting ground, where he spent only 10 months.
Manchester United vs Everton, Premier League 2025-26: Kick-off Details
Location: Manchester, England
Stadium: Old Trafford
Date: Tuesday, November 25
Kick-off Time: 1:30 AM IST
Manchester United vs Everton, Premier League 2025-26: H2H
Total matches: 216
Manchester United won: 97
Everton won: 71
Draws: 48
Man United vs Everton, English Premier League 2025-26: Live Streaming Info
When and where will the Man United vs Everton, Premier League 2025-26 match be played?
The match will be played at Old Trafford Stadium, on Tuesday, November 25 at 1:30 AM (IST).
Where to watch the Man United vs Everton, Premier League 2025-26 fixture live in India?
One can watch the Man United vs Everton, Premier League 2025-26 fixture on the Star Sports Network. For live streaming, one can stream it on the JioHotstar app and website.