Man United Vs Everton Live Streaming, Premier League 2025-26: Where To Watch MUN V EVE On TV & Online?

Check the head-to-head, timings, venue and live streaming details for the upcoming Man United Vs Everton clash on matchday 12 of the English Premier League 2025-26 season

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Premier League 2025-26 Tottenham Vs Man United-Matthijs de Ligt
Manchester United's Matthijs de Ligt celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United in London, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Manchester United take on Everton in the Premier League

  • Toffees come into this game on the back of a 2-0 win over Fulham

  • United snatched a late draw against Spurs

Manchester United return to Premier League action post the international break, as they take on Everton at Old Trafford on Monday, November 24 (Tuesday, November 25 IST). Ruben Amorim's side are high on confidence and will look to continue their fine run against an inconsistent Toffees.

The Red Devils grabbed a late draw against Tottenham in their previous Premier League fixture, thanks to Matthijs de Ligt. United are currently 10th in the EPL points table but a victory could see them leap over the likes of Spurs and Bournemouth.

As for Everton, David Moyes' side are in 13th spot and in need of a win. They earned a solid 2-0 win over Fulham before the break but have been inconsistent so far in the league. Moyes returns to his old hunting ground, where he spent only 10 months.

Manchester United vs Everton, Premier League 2025-26: Kick-off Details

  • Location: Manchester, England

  • Stadium: Old Trafford

  • Date: Tuesday, November 25

  • Kick-off Time: 1:30 AM IST

Manchester United vs Everton, Premier League 2025-26: H2H

  • Total matches: 216

  • Manchester United won: 97

  • Everton won: 71

  • Draws: 48

Man United vs Everton, English Premier League 2025-26: Live Streaming Info

When and where will the Man United vs Everton, Premier League 2025-26 match be played?

Related Content
Related Content

The match will be played at Old Trafford Stadium, on Tuesday, November 25 at 1:30 AM (IST).

Where to watch the Man United vs Everton, Premier League 2025-26 fixture live in India?

One can watch the Man United vs Everton, Premier League 2025-26 fixture on the Star Sports Network. For live streaming, one can stream it on the JioHotstar app and website.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Dharmendra Passes Away: Cricketer Virat Kohli Pays Tribute, Says "We Have Lost A Legend"

  2. IND Vs SA 2nd Test: Key Reasons For Team India's Struggles Against South Africa

  3. After Smriti Mandhana's Father, Her Fiance Palash Muchhal Is Hospitalised: Report

  4. India Vs South Africa: Cricketing Taboo Of Follow On Returns After Guwahati Collapse

  5. India Vs South Africa, ODI Series: BCCI Announces Squad; Shubman Gill Officially Out - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  4. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

  5. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

Badminton News

  1. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

  2. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  4. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  5. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Justice Surya Kant: 53rd Chief Justice Of India; Courter of Controversy

  2. Breaking ‘Inherited’ Taboos: Why Kerala Muslims Are Remarrying Under Special Marriage Act

  3. Assam to Table Private Panel Report on Assam Agitation Violence for First Time

  4. Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party Dissolves All Units After Bihar Poll Rout

  5. Afsar Raj, Maha Jungle Raj’: Opposition Corners Nitish Govt Over VIP Leader’s Daylight Murder

Entertainment News

  1. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  2. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  3. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

  4. Nishaanchi 2 Review | A Pointed Commentary On Vigilante Justice, Masculinities & The Sacrificing Mother Figure

  5. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

US News

  1. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  2. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  3. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  4. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

  5. Trump Aide Says ‘Communist’ Is Visiting White House As President Prepares To Meet Mamdani

World News

  1. Modi, Meloni Unveil India–Italy Initiative to Counter Terror Financing at G20 Meet

  2. Modi Calls For Global AI Compact And Human-Centred Tech At G20

  3. G20 Security Success Must Become Standard For Citizens, Says Expert

  4. Amnesty Shares Video Of UK Police Arresting Protesting Mannequin

  5. How Politics Is Affecting The G-20 Forum

Latest Stories

  1. Dharmendra Dies At 89: Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar Pay Emotional Tribute To The He-Man Of Bollywood

  2. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

  3. No More Pocket Veto: How Justice Pardiwala’s Judgment in TN Governor’s case Redefined Assent to Bills

  4. Biratnagar Kings Vs Janakpur Bolts Highlights, Nepal Premier League 2025: BIK Beat JKB By 9 Runs In Low-Scoring Affair

  5. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  6. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  7. Horoscope Today, November 24, 2025: What’s in Store for Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces & More

  8. Justice Surya Kant: 53rd Chief Justice Of India; Courter of Controversy